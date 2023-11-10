iPhone 11 Pro Max price drop! Check offers, features, and more

Diwali is just a few days away and have you still not bought anything for yourself? E-commerce platforms are on a discount spree these days and you can get bumper offers on various electronic items including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. If you were planning to buy an iPhone, this is the time when you can buy it for a reduced price. Currently, Flipkart is offering a great discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Along with that, the e-commerce platform is also rolling out other bank and exchange offers. Check out the details below.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut

The price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been cut by a significant amount. You can now own the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage without putting too big a dent in your bank account. The original price of this premium smartphone is Rs.117100, which can put a huge pressure on your pockets. However, you can reduce the price of this smartphone to a much lower rate, if you buy it smartly.. Now you can use the 18 percent discount provided by Flipkart to bring the price down by a big amount. You can buy this premium smartphone for just Rs. 95699. Apart from that, there are other bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart.

Other Offers:

If you possess a SBI credit card you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs.42000 available. Before applying for the exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area or not. Please keep in mind that the value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the smartphone you will trade in. Therefore, your old smartphone should be in extremely good condition.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display. It features an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. It mounts triple Triple 12 MP Ultra Wide (13mm), Wide (26mm), and Telephoto (52mm) cameras. The other camera features include Night Mode, Auto Adjustments, Next Generation Smart HDR for Photos, Wide Colour Capture for Photos and Live Photos, Advanced Red Eye Correction, and more.

Hurry up and grab this amazing offer, before it ends.

