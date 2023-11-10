Icon

iPhone 11 Pro Max price drop! Check offers, features, and more

Flipkart is offering an 18 percent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max during the Diwali sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 08:59 IST
Icon
Apple iMac M3 launched; Check price, specs and more
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
1/5 Apple Event October 2023: Today, Apple has unveiled the M3 chip, which is its next-generation Apple silicon chipset. After the chip announcements, Apple launched the most anticipated M3-powered iMac. The new M3-powered iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 pixels. The new M3 chip on this iMac features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The latest iMac features a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for an unreal experience. For gaming enthusiasts, there is great news as the new iMac boasts hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for better and more accurate lighting and shadows. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 As claimed by Apple, the new M3-powered iMac is up to 4X faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac and up to 2.5X faster than the most popular 27-inch iMac,  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iMac features a color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching. iMac also features a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality mics. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 The newly launched M3-powered iMac is available in 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 8-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac starts at $1299 in the US and Rs. 134900 in India. You can get a 10-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac at a price of  $1499 or Rs. 154900, and a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage iMac at a price of $1699 or Rs. 174900. (Apple)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
icon View all Images
Apart from the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Unsplash)

Diwali is just a few days away and have you still not bought anything for yourself? E-commerce platforms are on a discount spree these days and you can get bumper offers on various electronic items including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. If you were planning to buy an iPhone, this is the time when you can buy it for a reduced price. Currently, Flipkart is offering a great discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Along with that, the e-commerce platform is also rolling out other bank and exchange offers. Check out the details below.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut

The price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been cut by a significant amount. You can now own the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage without putting too big a dent in your bank account. The original price of this premium smartphone is Rs.117100, which can put a huge pressure on your pockets. However, you can reduce the price of this smartphone to a much lower rate, if you buy it smartly.. Now you can use the 18 percent discount provided by Flipkart to bring the price down by a big amount. You can buy this premium smartphone for just Rs. 95699. Apart from that, there are other bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other Offers:

If you possess a SBI credit card you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs.42000 available. Before applying for the exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area or not. Please keep in mind that the value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the smartphone you will trade in. Therefore, your old smartphone should be in extremely good condition.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display. It features an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. It mounts triple Triple 12 MP Ultra Wide (13mm), Wide (26mm), and Telephoto (52mm) cameras. The other camera features include Night Mode, Auto Adjustments, Next Generation Smart HDR for Photos, Wide Colour Capture for Photos and Live Photos, Advanced Red Eye Correction, and more.

Hurry up and grab this amazing offer, before it ends.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 08:58 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 11 Pro Max price drop! Check offers, features, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon