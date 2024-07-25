 iPhone 13 now available with over Rs. 10000 discount on Amazon: Check price, benefits and more | Mobile News

iPhone 13 now available with over Rs. 10000 discount on Amazon: Check price, benefits and more

iPhone 13 is now available at a 18% discount on Amazon. This significant price cut makes it a great time to buy this smartphone, which comes with some powerful features.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 07:44 IST
iPhone 13 now available with over Rs. 10000 discount on Amazon: Check price, benefits and more
iPhone 13 available at a reduced price of Rs. 49,400 on Amazon! Enjoy top features, and powerful performance with an 18% discount off the original MRP. (Amazon)

If you are the one who holds a keen love for iPhones then this is the best time for you to own one as the iPhone 13 is now available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 59,900, the latest discount has brought the price down to Rs. 49,400. This 18% price cut offers a considerable saving for those looking to purchase Apple's popular smartphone. Specs and features of the iPhone 13 are listed below for you to make a sound decision

Also Read: HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone 13: Display 

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which gives you a top-notch experience of vibrant colours and sharp visuals. This high-quality display helps enhance user experience, whether you're streaming videos, browsing the web, or engaging with various apps.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 13: Enhanced Cinematic Features

The device incorporates Cinematic mode, a feature that adds a professional touch to video recording. By providing a shallow depth of field and automatically shifting focus, Cinematic mode creates a more engaging and polished viewing experience for users.

iPhone 13: Advanced Dual-Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the iPhone 13's advanced dual-camera system, which includes 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. This system is supported by Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode, allowing users to capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions. Additionally, the 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capability ensures that videos are rich in detail and colour.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video getting a major redesign: Simplified navigation, Al suggestions and more

iPhone 13: High-Quality Front Camera

For selfies and video calls, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera is equipped with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. This ensures clear and vibrant results even in low-light situations, enhancing the quality of your photos and videos.

iPhone 13: Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, known for its lightning-fast performance and efficiency. This chip supports smooth multitasking and high-performance applications, contributing to an overall enhanced user experience.

Also read: iPhone 'flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone

Overall, this is a great opportunity for customers to acquire this high-end smartphone at a deducted price point on Amazon.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 06:41 IST
iPhone 13 now available with over Rs. 10000 discount on Amazon: Check price, benefits and more
