iPhone 13 now available with over Rs. 10000 discount on Amazon: Check price, benefits and more
iPhone 13 is now available at a 18% discount on Amazon. This significant price cut makes it a great time to buy this smartphone, which comes with some powerful features.
If you are the one who holds a keen love for iPhones then this is the best time for you to own one as the iPhone 13 is now available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 59,900, the latest discount has brought the price down to Rs. 49,400. This 18% price cut offers a considerable saving for those looking to purchase Apple's popular smartphone. Specs and features of the iPhone 13 are listed below for you to make a sound decision
Also Read: HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know
You may be interested in
- Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
iPhone 13: Display
The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which gives you a top-notch experience of vibrant colours and sharp visuals. This high-quality display helps enhance user experience, whether you're streaming videos, browsing the web, or engaging with various apps.
mobile to buy?
iPhone 13: Enhanced Cinematic Features
The device incorporates Cinematic mode, a feature that adds a professional touch to video recording. By providing a shallow depth of field and automatically shifting focus, Cinematic mode creates a more engaging and polished viewing experience for users.
iPhone 13: Advanced Dual-Camera System
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the iPhone 13's advanced dual-camera system, which includes 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. This system is supported by Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode, allowing users to capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions. Additionally, the 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capability ensures that videos are rich in detail and colour.
Also Read: Amazon Prime Video getting a major redesign: Simplified navigation, Al suggestions and more
iPhone 13: High-Quality Front Camera
For selfies and video calls, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera is equipped with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. This ensures clear and vibrant results even in low-light situations, enhancing the quality of your photos and videos.
iPhone 13: Powerful Performance
Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, known for its lightning-fast performance and efficiency. This chip supports smooth multitasking and high-performance applications, contributing to an overall enhanced user experience.
Also read: iPhone 'flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone
Overall, this is a great opportunity for customers to acquire this high-end smartphone at a deducted price point on Amazon.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71721857873952