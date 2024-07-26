iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is now available on Amazon at a reduced price. This high-end smartphone features a durable titanium design, advanced display technology, a powerful A17 Pro chip, and much more.
iPhone 15 Pro Max, is currently available a discount on Amazon as Apple gears up for the launch of new iPhone 16 series. iPhone 15 Pro Max which was originally priced at Rs. 1,59,900, is now available for Rs. 1,51,700 on Amazon. This means you can get it at a 5% discount, saving Rs. 8,200. Look at what the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers below.
Strong and Durable Design
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is known for its sturdy and lightweight design, made from aerospace-grade titanium. It has a matte-glass back and a Ceramic Shield front, making it tougher than any other smartphone glass. It's also resistant to water, dust, and splashes, so it's built to last.
Advanced Display
The phone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, which allows the refresh rate to go up to 120Hz. This means smoother and more responsive graphics, perfect for gaming and other high-performance tasks. The Dynamic Island feature provides quick access to alerts and live notifications, and the Always-On display keeps your Lock Screen visible without needing to tap it.
Powerful A17 Pro Chip
At the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the A17 Pro chip, which includes a Pro-class GPU. This chip makes mobile games more immersive with rich environments and realistic characters. It's also highly efficient, contributing to the phone's excellent battery life that lasts all day.
Impressive Camera System
The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a powerful Pro Camera System. It includes seven professional lenses, giving you a lot of flexibility in framing your shots. The 48MP Main camera captures high-resolution photos with vibrant colors and detailed imagery. The 5x Telephoto camera allows you to take sharper close-ups from a distance.
Customizable Action Button
Another handy feature is the customizable Action Button. This button allows you to quickly access your favourite feature. You can set it to launch functions like Silent mode, Camera, Voice Memo, or Shortcut with a simple press and hold.
With this price cut, the iPhone 15 Pro Max becomes an even more attractive option for those looking for a high-performance smartphone with advanced features, a durable design, and an impressive camera system.
