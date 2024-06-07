 iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details | Mobile News

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

Apple commits to providing five years of security updates for its iPhone 15 series, complying with UK regulations. This follows growing concerns over smartphone software support.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 12:23 IST
Apple commits to 5 years of security updates for iPhone 15 series, aligning with UK regulations. (AP)

iPhone 15 users can actually think of skipping the iPhone 16 and other future iPhone models as Apple announced a ‘good news' which can save you some money. Apple has committed to providing a substantial level of security support for its latest iPhone 15 series, as announced in its recent compliance statement to the UK regulatory body. In accordance with the UK Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PTSI) regulation, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 15 series will receive a minimum of five years' worth of security updates starting from the "first supply date." For those unfamiliar, this date coincides with September 22, 2023, when the iPhone 15 series became available for purchase. So, you can use the iPhone 15 ‘peacefully' for five years, provided there are no hardware issues. 

Competitive Landscape

This declaration from Apple arrives amidst a backdrop of heightened consumer concern regarding the longevity of software support for premium smartphones. Unlike Android manufacturers, who typically provide shorter periods of software support, Apple has traditionally maintained a reputation for offering extended support for its iOS-powered devices.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset- Know about the slimmest foldable smartphone

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, despite Apple's commitment to five years of security updates, it falls slightly short of the promises made by competitors like Samsung and Google. Both companies pledge seven years of security patches for their flagship devices, setting a higher standard in the industry.

Implications of Regulation

It's worth noting that while Samsung offers a shorter support period for its budget smartphones, Google's seven-year security update policy only applies to its latest Pixel series. Earlier Pixel devices will receive five years of updates, aligning more closely with Apple's commitment.

Also read: Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

This announcement by Apple follows the implementation of the UK's PSTI regulation, which aims to enhance the security standards of Internet-enabled products, particularly IoT devices. Companies are now required to provide compliance statements outlining the duration of security updates for their products. This regulation underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly connected world.

Also read: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch- Know all about this flagship smartphone

In short, Apple's pledge of five years of security updates for the iPhone 15 series reflects its response to regulatory requirements and consumer expectations for long-term software support. As technology continues to evolve, maintaining robust security measures remains paramount for safeguarding user data and ensuring the longevity of digital devices.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:22 IST
