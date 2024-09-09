iPhone 16 Pro launch: Top 5 camera upgrades coming to 2024 flagship iPhones

iPhone 16 series is launching today at the Apple “Glowtime” event 2024. The launch event is taking place at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, however, it will be live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST in India. The upcoming Apple event is expected to unveil several devices alongside the iPhone 16 such as the new generation Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. However, if you are planning to buy iPhone 16 Pro models for camera upgrades, then check out what new features are coming ahead of launch.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

iPhone 16 Pro camera features

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get an upgraded ultra-wide camera with 48MP resolution. Earlier, Apple included a 12MP ultra-wide camera, therefore, the new camera sensor may enhance the low-light photographs as it will allow more light to enter the camera. This year, both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. While the iPhone 16 Pro may feature an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a combination of periscope ultra-long telephoto lenses

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Apple is rumoured to include a new “Capture Button” which is expected to handle several camera functionalities such as zoom-in or zoom-out, capture with a tap, and manage exposure. However, more features of the button are yet to be revealed.

4. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get an upgraded primary camera as it is rumoured to get a new Sony sensor that may enhance its low-light photography. 9To5Mac reported that the new sensor technology will separate photo diodes which capture light and pixel transistors that process the signal into different layers that will allow the camera to attract more light and capture vibrant images.

5. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a new anti-reflective coating that will fix lens flare. This new coating will reportedly use atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology for iPhone 16 Pro that will significantly reduce internal lens reflection during bright light environments.

Also read: iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what's coming ahead of iPhone 16 launch

However, note that the mentioned iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what's coming.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!