iPhone 16 Pro launch: Top 5 camera upgrades coming to 2024 flagship iPhones

iPhone 16 series launch in just a few hours, know these 5 camera upgrades which are expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 10:52 IST
Check out the upgraded camera features of the iPhone 16 Pro models. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series is launching today at the Apple “Glowtime” event 2024. The launch event is taking place at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, however, it will be live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST in India. The upcoming Apple event is expected to unveil several devices alongside the iPhone 16 such as the new generation Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. However, if you are planning to buy iPhone 16 Pro models for camera upgrades, then check out what new features are coming ahead of launch.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

iPhone 16 Pro camera features

  1. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get an upgraded ultra-wide camera with 48MP resolution. Earlier, Apple included a 12MP ultra-wide camera, therefore, the new camera sensor may enhance the low-light photographs as it will allow more light to enter the camera. 
  2. This year, both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. While the iPhone 16 Pro may feature an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a combination of periscope ultra-long telephoto lenses

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Apple is rumoured to include a new “Capture Button” which is expected to handle several camera functionalities such as zoom-in or zoom-out, capture with a tap, and manage exposure. However, more features of the button are yet to be revealed. 

4. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get an upgraded primary camera as it is rumoured to get a new Sony sensor that may enhance its low-light photography. 9To5Mac reported that the new sensor technology will separate photo diodes which capture light and pixel transistors that process the signal into different layers that will allow the camera to attract more light and capture vibrant images. 

5. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a new anti-reflective coating that will fix lens flare. This new coating will reportedly use atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology for iPhone 16 Pro that will significantly reduce internal lens reflection during bright light environments.

Also read: iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what's coming ahead of iPhone 16 launch

However, note that the mentioned iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what's coming. 

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 10:52 IST
