Apple iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-slim design could be bad news for Indian buyers: Here’s why

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date, but the ultra-slim design may come at the cost of a significant component: the physical SIM tray.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 18:34 IST
Apple iPhone 17 Air’s razor-thin design could be bad news for Indian buyers: Here’s why
SIM cards are popular in India, and iPhone 17 Air not having a slot could be bad news for Indians. (Apple)

Apple, next year in 2025, is expected to introduce a brand-new iPhone, which could be called the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. Regardless of the marketing name Apple chooses, this device is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring between 5mm-6mm thick. If this does materialise, it would surpass the iPhone 6, which at 6.9mm remains the thinnest iPhone to date. However, achieving this ultra-slim design may come at the cost of a significant component: the physical SIM tray.

Also Read: 'Chill Guy' dog meme sweeps social media: Here's what you need to know

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Apple iPhone 17 Air Could Omit The SIM Tray  

The Information reports that the iPhone 17 Air could be so thin that Apple might not have space to include a physical SIM tray. While this wouldn't pose an issue in the United States—where Apple has already transitioned to eSIM-only iPhones—this could be a challenge in markets like India, other Asian countries, and even parts of Europe, where physical SIM slots are still considered essential. Many users in these regions prefer the flexibility of swapping SIM cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In India, dual SIM functionality is highly preferred, and while iPhones do offer this feature, one of the slots is a physical SIM, with the other requiring an eSIM. While this setup works for many, the absence of a physical SIM tray could pose challenges for Apple. Our research shows that US variants of the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro before it, are often sold for several thousand rupees less in the grey market compared to models from regions like Hong Kong, primarily because they lack a SIM tray—and this reflects the Indian mindset.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro: Unboxing the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India!

More Compromises Could Be In Store

The Information has also reported on other potential compromises. For example, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a single speaker instead of the dual-speaker setups seen on current iPhones, due to space constraints. Additionally, the device might have only one rear camera, as opposed to the dual or triple camera setups found in recent models. These trade-offs could be necessary for Apple to achieve this razor- thin design.

Early prototypes are reportedly between 5mm and 6mm thick, which is notably slimmer than popular models like the iPhone 16 Pro (8.25mm) and the iPhone 16 (7.8mm). For context, Apple's thinnest iPad, the iPad Pro with an OLED display, measures 5.4mm thick.

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: This is the last date for free online update- Step-by-step guide

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 18:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-slim design could be bad news for Indian buyers: Here’s why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets