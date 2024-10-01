iPhone 17 Pro likely to get a new button, it will replace the existing…

iPhone 16 series recently took the smartphone market by storm with a promise of Apple Intelligence, a Capture Button, and a powerful chipset. However, leaks about next year's iPhone 17 series are becoming more promising with plans for greater upgrades. Now, a reliable tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu has shared a rumour claiming that Apple is working on a new button for iPhone 17 Pro. know what's coming with the new generation iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro new button

Tipster Majin Bu shared an X post in which they highlighted that Apple has been testing a new button for iPhone 17 Pro which will likely replace the Action Button and the Volume Button. Tipster further highlighted that Apple may include multiple functionalities to this new button, however, it's unsure how the button will work and what kinds of features would be added since it's currently in the testing phase. Therefore, if the rumours are true we may not see multiple buttons on the iPhones.

Now, to know what exactly the iPhone 17 Pro new button will do, we will have to wait a little longer. Since it is in testing, Apple may also drop the plan if the testing does not as planned. Therefore, anything can change in the coming months.

iPhone 17 Pro leaks

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks about the 2025 iPhone 17 series. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro models with A19 Pro chipset will likely be built on TMSC's 2nm process. This significant change could boost the smartphone's performance by 15%.

Apple may also offer 12GB RAM for iPhone 17 Pro models instead of 8GB RAM for iPhone 16 Pro models. Therefore, we can expect more Apple Intelligence features to be introduced next year. Additionally, it is also rumoured to feature an upgraded 24MP selfie camera and an improved 48MP triple camera setup.

However, note that the information is based on leaks and rumours and we still have around a year for the iPhone 17 series launch. During this this several changes and improvements could take place.

