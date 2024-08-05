iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim’ model: Check details
iPhone 17 series is believed to comprise four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 17 Slim.
iPhone 16 series is yet to make its debut and the rumours around the iPhone 17 series have already started to do rounds on the internet. Expected to launch next year, iPhone 17 series' is rumoured to come with big upgrades and some major changes. Known Apple analyst Jeff Pu has now shed light on a camera change that we may see with the iPhone 17 series.
iPhone 17 series: Powerful front camera
As per a report by MacRumors, Jeff Pu's research note for investment bank Haitong notes that iPhone 17 series models will get a new 24-megapixel camera at the front with six plastic lens elements. For those who are unaware, iPhone 17 series is believed to comprise four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 17 Slim. All four models in the iPhone 17 are expected to get the upgraded camera at the front. For context, the current-gen iPhone models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera with five plastic lens elements.
Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the upgraded 24-megapixel front camera with a six-piece lens will feature in at least one model of the iPhone 17 series. Kuo believes that the new selfie camera will "significantly improve the image quality."
iPhone 17 series: What we know so far
Rumours suggest that the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series will be replaced by a new Slim model. Kuo suggests that the new ultra-thin iPhone will feature a 6.6-inch display that will spot a current-size Dynamic Island. The new iPhone will be powered by a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip. The analyst believed that the device will have a titanium-aluminium frame, however the amount of titanium would be lower than what is used for iPhone 15 Pro models.
