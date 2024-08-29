 iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned | Mobile News

iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned

Don’t buy the iPhone 16 just now as Apple is planning for a greater iPhone 17 RAM upgrade, know what’s coming next year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 09:36 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned
You may want to hold off on your plans for buying the iPhone 16, as the iPhone 17 is expected to promise a greater upgrade. ( HT Tech)

Waiting for the iPhone 16 launch on September 9? Then you may want to wait a little longer for next year's iPhone 17 as some major upgrades are expected. As we are aware of the fact that Apple is introducing its first AI iPhone this year with the iPhone 16 series, since it's the first iteration, it may take some time for the company to evolve in the sector. However, this new rumour about the iPhone 17 gives a bigger hint for advanced and powerful AI features as Apple plans for a big RAM upgrade in comparison to the iPhone 16. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may be thinnest, lightest iPhone till date but it won't be the best, here's why

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 RAM storage

According to a Mobile phone chip expert (MPCE) report (via 9To5Google), Apple is planning for a RAM revamp for next year's iPhone 17. The report said, “ Next year's iPhone 17 internal memory is 12GB, and there are more on-device AI applications.” For the past few years, the company has been offering 6GB RAM irrespective of standard or Pro model. With iPhone 15 Pro models, we saw a RAM upgrade to 8GB, making it compatible to support Apple Intelligence. Now, since the iPhone 16 could be the first AI iPhone, Apple is rumoured to integrate 8GB RAM for the standard and the Pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim' model: Check details

However, next year in 2025, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to get 12GB RAM. This major upgrade will allow Apple to run on-device Apple Intelligence features without any worries, and it will make the smartphone future-ready as well. Therefore, the iPhone 17 could be a reasonable upgrade over the iPhone 16 as Apple may reduce its dependence on cloud processing for AI features. Not only AI, but it will make iPhone 17 faster and more powerful than any other previous generation iPhones. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here's what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model

Therefore, if you are looking for a fruitful or a greater smartphone upgrade, then waiting for another year may not come as a greater problem, as you will get not only new advanced AI features but also a faster performing iPhone. Also note, that iPhone 16 series may not get all the showcased Apple Intelligent features this year, as it is rumoured that the company is planning to roll out AI gradually. 

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 09:35 IST
