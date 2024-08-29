iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned

Waiting for the iPhone 16 launch on September 9? Then you may want to wait a little longer for next year's iPhone 17 as some major upgrades are expected. As we are aware of the fact that Apple is introducing its first AI iPhone this year with the iPhone 16 series, since it's the first iteration, it may take some time for the company to evolve in the sector. However, this new rumour about the iPhone 17 gives a bigger hint for advanced and powerful AI features as Apple plans for a big RAM upgrade in comparison to the iPhone 16.

According to a Mobile phone chip expert (MPCE) report (via 9To5Google), Apple is planning for a RAM revamp for next year's iPhone 17. The report said, “ Next year's iPhone 17 internal memory is 12GB, and there are more on-device AI applications.” For the past few years, the company has been offering 6GB RAM irrespective of standard or Pro model. With iPhone 15 Pro models, we saw a RAM upgrade to 8GB, making it compatible to support Apple Intelligence. Now, since the iPhone 16 could be the first AI iPhone, Apple is rumoured to integrate 8GB RAM for the standard and the Pro models.

However, next year in 2025, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to get 12GB RAM. This major upgrade will allow Apple to run on-device Apple Intelligence features without any worries, and it will make the smartphone future-ready as well. Therefore, the iPhone 17 could be a reasonable upgrade over the iPhone 16 as Apple may reduce its dependence on cloud processing for AI features. Not only AI, but it will make iPhone 17 faster and more powerful than any other previous generation iPhones.

Therefore, if you are looking for a fruitful or a greater smartphone upgrade, then waiting for another year may not come as a greater problem, as you will get not only new advanced AI features but also a faster performing iPhone. Also note, that iPhone 16 series may not get all the showcased Apple Intelligent features this year, as it is rumoured that the company is planning to roll out AI gradually.

