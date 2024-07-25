 iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here’s what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here’s what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model

iPhone 17 series is rumoured to comprise of four models like the previous year, however, the Plus model in the lineup is believed to be replaced by a new Slim model.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 10:33 IST
iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here's what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model
iPhone 17 Slim could be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series. (Representative image) (Apple)

iPhone 16 series launch will take place in the coming week and ahead of the mega September event, we have heard a range of rumours about the iPhone 17 series in the past few days. While a few of the leaks suggest a gradual transition by the company to advance features, a few suggest introduction of an all-new model. One such claim that suggests that Apple may bring a iPhone 17 Slim model next year, is now backed by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The supply chain analyst has also shared alleged specifications of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 model that is rumoured to launch in 2026.

Also read: iPhone SE, iPhone 17 model launching next year may get Apple's own 5G chip, company likely to bid adieu to Qualcomm

iPhone 17 Slim rumoured specifications

iPhone 17 series is rumoured to comprise of four models like the previous year, however, the Plus model in the lineup is believed to be replaced by a new Slim model. Kuo suggests that the new ultra-thin iPhone will feature a 6.6-inch display that will spot a current-size Dynamic Island. The new iPhone will be powered by a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip. The analyst believed that the device will have a titanium-aluminium frame, however the amount of titanium would be lower than what is used for iPhone 15 Pro models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature

One of the key changes in the new model is expected to be the single rear camera. Kuo said that the main selling point of the all-new iPhone model will be the design, rather than the specs.

Also read: iPhone ‘flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone

iPhone 17 Slim: Not the flagship

Tipster Ice Universe suggested that the iPhone 17 Slim could be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series. However, Ming-Chi Kuo believed that with a single camera, non-Pro chip and a slightly smaller display, the ultra-thin iPhone model will be placed below the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple will most likely announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and that is when we know what Apple has for the users.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 10:33 IST
