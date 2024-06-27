iQOO Neo9S Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset set for July release: Here’s what to expect

iQOO is gearing up for a July release of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo9S Pro Plus, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Following the December 2023 launch of the iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets respectively, iQOO is now set to introduce the Neo9S Pro+ as an upgrade to its lineup.

Recently, iQOO teased the upcoming Neo9S Pro+ in a striking Blue colour with a vegan leather finish, showcasing a unique design that integrates vivo's TOL rubbing process. This innovative approach creates a pixel-style pattern with a silky touch akin to satin, highlighted by a lychee-grain leather back. The company emphasises both the lightweight feel and tactile comfort, promising enhanced usability in competitive scenarios.

You may be interested in 28% OFF 28% OFF IQOO Z9x Tornado Green

Tornado Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF IQOO Z7 Pro Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF IQOO Neo 7 Pro Fearless Flame

Fearless Flame 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF IQOO Z7 Norway Blue

Norway Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Unlike its predecessor, which featured the Dimensity 9300+, the Neo9S Pro+ will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, positioning itself to rival upcoming flagship offerings from Redmi, OnePlus, and Realme expected around the same time. Redmi is anticipated to unveil the Dimensity 9300+-powered K70 Ultra, while OnePlus prepares to launch the Ace 3 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Details on the chipset for Realme's GT 6 remain unclear at this stage.

Also read: Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more

iQOO Neo9S Pro Plus: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Key specifications of the Neo9S Pro+ include a 6.78-inch 1.5K 1-144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, and 6K Canopy VC liquid cooling. Powering these features will be a 5160mAh dual-cell battery supporting 120W fast charging, promising robust performance and rapid recharging capabilities.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 by Nothing price in India, specifications revealed ahead of July 8 launch- Will it be under ₹18,000?

While specific details on the Neo 9S Pro and Neo 9S Pro+ remain forthcoming, both are expected to share similarities in specifications beyond their chipset differences. With iQOO's parent company Vivo also teasing new models for launch, including the X100s series, the debut of the Neo9S Pro+ is set to further heat up the smartphone market in the coming months.