iQOO Neo9S Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset set for July release: Here’s what to expect

iQOO plans to launch the Neo9S Pro+ in July with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, featuring a unique Blue colour and vegan leather finish. Here’s what’s coming.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jun 27 2024
iQOO plans to launch the Neo9S Pro Plus in July, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for enhanced performance. (Amazon)

iQOO is gearing up for a July release of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo9S Pro Plus, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Following the December 2023 launch of the iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9300 chipsets respectively, iQOO is now set to introduce the Neo9S Pro+ as an upgrade to its lineup.

Recently, iQOO teased the upcoming Neo9S Pro+ in a striking Blue colour with a vegan leather finish, showcasing a unique design that integrates vivo's TOL rubbing process. This innovative approach creates a pixel-style pattern with a silky touch akin to satin, highlighted by a lychee-grain leather back. The company emphasises both the lightweight feel and tactile comfort, promising enhanced usability in competitive scenarios.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Unlike its predecessor, which featured the Dimensity 9300+, the Neo9S Pro+ will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, positioning itself to rival upcoming flagship offerings from Redmi, OnePlus, and Realme expected around the same time. Redmi is anticipated to unveil the Dimensity 9300+-powered K70 Ultra, while OnePlus prepares to launch the Ace 3 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Details on the chipset for Realme's GT 6 remain unclear at this stage.

iQOO Neo9S Pro Plus: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Key specifications of the Neo9S Pro+ include a 6.78-inch 1.5K 1-144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, and 6K Canopy VC liquid cooling. Powering these features will be a 5160mAh dual-cell battery supporting 120W fast charging, promising robust performance and rapid recharging capabilities.

While specific details on the Neo 9S Pro and Neo 9S Pro+ remain forthcoming, both are expected to share similarities in specifications beyond their chipset differences. With iQOO's parent company Vivo also teasing new models for launch, including the X100s series, the debut of the Neo9S Pro+ is set to further heat up the smartphone market in the coming months.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 12:28 IST
