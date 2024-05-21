iQOO Pad2 Series set to launch on May 31: Here's what to expect

iQOO has announced the launch of its Pad2 series, slated for May 31, as confirmed by the brand's official website. The series will include two models: the iQOO Pad2 and the iQOO Pad2 Pro, each equipped with distinct processors and a range of specifications designed to cater to different user needs.

Specifications of iQOO Pad2

The iQOO Pad2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. This tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD with a resolution of 1,968 x 2,800 pixels and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals. It will be available in multiple configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For power, the Pad2 comes with a 10,000 mAh battery capable of 44W fast charging. Camera specifications include an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, providing basic functionality for photography and video calls.

Specifications of iQOO Pad2 Pro

The iQOO Pad2 Pro, on the other hand, will be equipped with the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. This model boasts a larger 13.1-inch display with a resolution of 2,064 x 3,096 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate, aiming to deliver an enhanced visual experience.

The Pad2 Pro will be offered in configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, catering to users who need more memory and storage capacity. It features a larger 11,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, which should provide ample power for extended use. The camera setup on the Pro model includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, offering better photographic capabilities than the standard model.

With the launch of the iQOO Pad2 series, iQOO is expanding its presence in the tablet market by offering devices that cater to different performance and usage needs. Both models come with high refresh rate screens and sizable batteries, aimed at delivering a robust user experience. The official launch on May 31 will provide more insights into the full capabilities of these tablets.

