iQOO Z9 Lite to launch with Mediatek dimensity 6300 chip, 6GB RAM: Amazon reveals details ahead of release

iQOO prepares to launch the budget-friendly iQOO Z9 Lite 5G in India on July 15, featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset and promising specifications on Amazon. Here;s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 14:56 IST
iQOO's upcoming iQOO Z9 Lite smartphone details, including processor and memory, revealed ahead of India launch. (IQOO)

iQOO confirmed the imminent release of its latest budget smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, in India on July 15. Prior to its launch, iQOO announced that the Z9 Lite 5G will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, utilising a 6nm manufacturing process and boasting an Antutu score of 4.14 lakhs.

Scheduled for release during the upcoming Prime Day sale, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is expected to hit the shelves on either July 20 or July 21. Yesterday, iQOO unveiled plans for the iQOO Z9 Lite's Indian launch on July 15. Today, Amazon.in revealed that the iQOO Z9 Lite will run on the Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- All details

Amazon also disclosed that the iQOO Z9 Lite will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with potential for additional memory configurations pending confirmation.

iQOO teased the Z9 Lite's design yesterday, showcasing the smartphone in a white-blue colour variant. Today, iQOO announced this version will be marketed as Aqua Flow.

Also read: Oppo A3 Launched with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC: Check price, specs, availability and more

Expected Specifications of iQOO Z9 Lite:

Speculation suggests the iQOO Z9 Lite might be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite, launched in India last month. If true, the iQOO Z9 Lite could feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, along with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple could bring these 4 major changes in September 2024

 iQOO Z9 Lite: Price (Expected) 

The Vivo T3 Lite was priced between Rs. 10,499 and Rs.11,499. Assuming the iQOO Z9 Lite mirrors its predecessor, it could debut at a comparable or slightly lower price point. Exact pricing details will be unveiled at the official launch on July 15 in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 14:55 IST
