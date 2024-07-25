iQoo Z9s series India launch confirmed: Design, specifications and everything we know

The iQoo Z9s series is set to launch in India in August. Although the company hasn't given a specific date or confirmed the names of the phones in this lineup, some details have started to surface. Recently, Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQoo India, shared a sneak peek of one of the new phones on social media. This new series is expected to include a version of the iQoo Z9, which is already available in China.

Also Read: Telegram fixes major security flaw discovered in Android app: Here's how you can stay safe

You may be interested in 28% OFF 28% OFF IQOO Z9x Tornado Green

Tornado Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF IQOO Z7 Pro Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 22% OFF 22% OFF IQOO Z7 Norway Blue

Norway Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage IQOO Neo 7 Interstellar Black

Interstellar Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Sneak Peek of iQoo Z9s Design

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQoo India, shared an image of one of the new iQoo Z9s phones on X (formerly Twitter). While he didn't mention the exact model, the phone shown has a white back with a marble-like pattern. The camera module is rectangular with a silver border and is located in the top left corner. The phone also has the volume and power buttons on its right side.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: Adobe brings new Al tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know

iQoo Z9s Series on Geekbench

A phone with the model number Vivo I2035, thought to be part of the iQoo Z9s series, was recently spotted on Geekbench, according to a report by MySmartPrice. This phone is likely the base model of the series. On Geekbench, it scored 1,137 points for single-core performance and 3,044 points for multi-core performance. These scores suggest the phone might use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and an Adreno 720 GPU.

The report also suggests that this model could be a rebadged version of the iQoo Z9 sold in China. The Chinese version of the iQoo Z9 features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a large 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers

Though the exact launch date and full details of the iQoo Z9s series are still under wraps, the teased design and Geekbench listing give us an idea of what to expect. As the launch date nears, more information will likely become available, giving a clearer picture of the iQoo Z9s series' features and specifications in India.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!