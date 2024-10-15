 JioBharat V3 and V4 phones launched at a starting price of ₹1,099: Check features, availability and more | Mobile News

Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat V3 and V4 models, with prices starting at Rs. 1,099, to provide affordable 4G connectivity for millions of 2G users in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 17:21 IST
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4 models to provide affordable 4G connectivity for 2G users. (ANI)

Reliance Jio has unveiled the JioBharat V3 and V4 models during the India Mobile Congress 2024. Priced at 1,099, these feature phones aim to provide affordable 4G connectivity to millions of users currently relying on 2G networks in India. The launch of these models continues Jio's effort to bridge the digital divide and extend access to digital services, ensuring that technology reaches every corner of the country.

JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4: Design 

The JioBharat V3 combines style with functionality, appealing to users who prioritise both aesthetics and utility in their devices. This model reflects the changing preferences of modern consumers seeking a phone that aligns with their lifestyle while fulfilling basic communication needs. Meanwhile, the JioBharat V4 emphasises a simple design, focusing on delivering a quality user experience. Together, these models present a premium feel without burdening users with high costs.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Access to Jio's Digital Services

Preloaded with Jio's extensive suite of digital services, both phones enhance user engagement. JioTV offers access to over 455 live TV channels, allowing users to enjoy their preferred shows, news, and sports. JioCinema provides a wide selection of movies and videos, delivering entertainment directly to users. Additionally, JioPay, integrated with UPI and featuring a built-in sound box, streamlines digital transactions, promoting financial inclusion among users. JioChat enables users to communicate seamlessly through unlimited messaging, photo sharing, and group chat functionalities.

Affordable Plans and Widespread Availability

In terms of specifications, the JioBharat V3 and V4 include a 1000 mAh battery that ensures service throughout the day. Users can expand their storage capacity up to 128 GB, accommodating their photos, videos, and applications. Supporting 23 Indian languages, these models cater to a diverse user base across India.

The JioBharat models also stand out for their affordability. With a monthly recharge plan priced at Rs. 123, users gain unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. This pricing offers considerable savings compared to other options in the market. The JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available in physical stores and online platforms such as JioMart and Amazon, furthering Jio's commitment to fostering a digitally empowered society in India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 17:21 IST
