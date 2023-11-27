Icon

Lava and OnePlus smartphones popular among Indian youth now? Check what report reveals

According to a recent report, smartphones like Lava and OnePlus are gaining unprecedented popularity among the Indian young consumers.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 08:59 IST
From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
LAVa smartphones
1/5 Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent.  (Amazon)
LAVa smartphones
2/5 Itel S23: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Octa-core processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long lasting performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, but you can get it for just Rs.8999, giving you a discount of 18 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
LAVa smartphones
3/5 Lava Blaze: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 DRM Protection. It is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI camera and is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a discount of 33 percent. (Amazon)
LAVa smartphones
4/5 Itel A60s: It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is equipped with a Unisoc Octa-core processor and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance. It comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Itel A60s retails for Rs.8499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.6999, giving you a discount of 18 percent. (Amazon)
LAVa smartphones
5/5 Lava Agni 2: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a quad-camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth camera. It supports a 66W fast charging. The Lava Agni 2 is priced at Rs.25999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.21499, giving you a 17 percent discount. (Amazon)
As per the report, 82 percent of existing Indian Lava smartphone users expressed a strong inclination to upgrade to another device from the brand. Check what they said about OnePlus. (Lava)

When we talk about popular smartphone brands in India, most of the time Samsung and Apple come to our mind. However, if we move to a wider landscape, there are other players too. In a dynamic shift within the Indian smartphone landscape, brands like Lava and OnePlus are gaining popularity among the Indian youths. This has been reported recently by the research firm Techarc. They have conducted a survey to find out the current trend of smartphones among young users of India. Check here to know what this survey revealed.

Lava and OnePlus popular among Indian youths

According to a report by Techarc, it has been revealed that the preferences of the young generation have been changing in terms of smartphone preferences. In 2024, the youngsters are expected to contribute 44 percent of the total smartphone sales. As per the report, this transformative trend is set to impact market shares of Lava and OnePlus positively. The next in line, in terms of the youth smartphone acceptability are Samsung and Vivo. The survey conducted by Techarc consisted of the views of 3,631 Indian youth up to 25 years of age.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lava has secured the highest customer satisfaction among young buyers, with an impressive 82% of existing Lava smartphone users expressing a strong inclination to upgrade to another device from the brand. This surge in popularity can be attributed to Lava's strategic move to introduce three youth-centric series – Blaze, Agni, and Yuva. These three smartphones offer affordable 5G options with designs tailored to youth preferences.

Notably, OnePlus is also making significant progress, especially with its Nord series. It has captivated the youth audience. The survey indicates that 81% of existing OnePlus users are inclined to stick with the brand for their next smartphone purchase.

Students are a major part of the youth population. Apple leads among students, with 100% of existing iPhone users expressing a desire to switch to another iPhone. This popularity is driving sales of older iPhone models in India. Among Android smartphones, OnePlus stands out with a 77% repurchase rate among students, followed closely by Vivo and Lava. Both smartphones have secured a 70% preference rate.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 08:59 IST
