Lava and OnePlus smartphones popular among Indian youth now? Check what report reveals

When we talk about popular smartphone brands in India, most of the time Samsung and Apple come to our mind. However, if we move to a wider landscape, there are other players too. In a dynamic shift within the Indian smartphone landscape, brands like Lava and OnePlus are gaining popularity among the Indian youths. This has been reported recently by the research firm Techarc. They have conducted a survey to find out the current trend of smartphones among young users of India. Check here to know what this survey revealed.

Lava and OnePlus popular among Indian youths

According to a report by Techarc, it has been revealed that the preferences of the young generation have been changing in terms of smartphone preferences. In 2024, the youngsters are expected to contribute 44 percent of the total smartphone sales. As per the report, this transformative trend is set to impact market shares of Lava and OnePlus positively. The next in line, in terms of the youth smartphone acceptability are Samsung and Vivo. The survey conducted by Techarc consisted of the views of 3,631 Indian youth up to 25 years of age.

Lava has secured the highest customer satisfaction among young buyers, with an impressive 82% of existing Lava smartphone users expressing a strong inclination to upgrade to another device from the brand. This surge in popularity can be attributed to Lava's strategic move to introduce three youth-centric series – Blaze, Agni, and Yuva. These three smartphones offer affordable 5G options with designs tailored to youth preferences.

Notably, OnePlus is also making significant progress, especially with its Nord series. It has captivated the youth audience. The survey indicates that 81% of existing OnePlus users are inclined to stick with the brand for their next smartphone purchase.

Students are a major part of the youth population. Apple leads among students, with 100% of existing iPhone users expressing a desire to switch to another iPhone. This popularity is driving sales of older iPhone models in India. Among Android smartphones, OnePlus stands out with a 77% repurchase rate among students, followed closely by Vivo and Lava. Both smartphones have secured a 70% preference rate.

