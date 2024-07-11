 Lava Blaze X 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset at ₹14,999- All details | Mobile News

Lava finally unveiled its new Blaze series smartphone in the mid-range segment with some competitive features, design, and specifications. The company has been teasing the smartphone for some time, and now the Lava Blaze X 5G is finally here. The smartphone was announced under Rs.15000 and considering the price range, Lava has provided a new and premium-looking design with Blaze X 5G. Know what the new Lava Blaze X 5G has in store for users. 

Lava Blaze X 5G specification and features

The Lava Blaze X 5G features a  6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone also provides a virtual RAM feature that provides an additional 8GB of RAM. 

For photography, the Lava Blaze X 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a  64MP main camera with a Sony sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. Additionally, it comes with a 16MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. 

The Lava Blaze X 5G runs on Android 14-based OS and it promises 2 years of OS upgrades and 2 years of quarterly security upgrades. Therefore, the smartphone will also support the upcoming Android 15 update. 

Lava Blaze X 5G price and availability

The Lava Blaze X 5G was announced with a starting price of Rs.14999 for the  4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It also comes with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB which are priced at Rs. 15999 and Rs.16999 respectively. The Lava Blaze X 5G comes in three exciting colour options: Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey. The sale for the smartphone will start from July 20 on Amazon and Lava e-store. The company is also offering a launch discount of Rs.1000 on all the colour and storage variants. 

