Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at Unpacked 2024 Event: Specs, features and all that is new [Explained]

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform chipset for Galaxy. Know how Samsung upgraded the foldable smartphone experience with the new generation.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched globally, check out specs, features, price, and more. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung hosted the in-person launch event in Paris during which the company announced several hardware products including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the surprise launch was the Galaxy Ring.

Since Samsung announced the sixth generation of foldable, the company claims that the smartphones are “slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever.” Alongside the hardware, Samsung also unveiled a new era of Galaxy AI features coming to foldable smartphones. If you have been waiting for the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, then check out what it has in store for the users.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 7.6 inches Display Size
₹158,800
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch the launch event live stream and all details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications and features

 

Design and display

 

Galaxy Z Fold 6
Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic main display. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic main display. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

With Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung has introduced a symmetrical design with straight edges to provide a sleeker look to the smartphone. The smartphone also comes with a new cover screen ratio for an improved viewing experience. To make the Fold stronger and showcase less crease on the display, Samsung has integrated a dual rail hinge structure. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is protected with Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to make the device impact-resistant. Lastly, the smartphone weighs only 239 grams which is 14 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and it is IP48 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display. Both displays offer up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2600nit peak brightness. Additionally, to enhance the gaming experience, the smartphone's graphics are powered with Ray Tracing and a new-gen chipset.

Performance, camera, and battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform chipset for Galaxy. The smartphone offers 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 1.6x larger vapour chamber for heat management and to handle multitasking without any hassle. The processor supports upgraded NPU, GPU and CPU for smooth performance and to manage on-device Galaxy AI features. Since the company has announced a new era of Galaxy AI, the fold supports greater and more advanced AI features such as PDF overlay translation, Sketch to image, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

For lasting performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by an upgraded battery of 4400mAh and supports 25W fast charging which users have to buy separately for the Fold. The smartphone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Currently, the smartphone runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and it is protected by Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault. In exciting news, Samsung will be offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launching on July 10: Three BIG upgrades you don't know in these smartphones

For an improved photography experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the smartphone supports two front-facing cameras, the cover display comes with a 10MP sensor and the in-display camera supports a 4MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three colour options: Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. Additionally, it has two other colour options: Crafted Black and White which will be sold exclusively on Samsung's own website. The pre-order of the device will start today, July 10, with general availability starting on July 24.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 18:31 IST
