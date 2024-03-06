Lava Z33 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Lava Z33 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,998 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z33 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z33 now with free delivery.
Striped Blue
Striped Cyan
32 GB
Key Specs
RAM
3 GB
Display
6.51 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
8 MP
Lava Z33 Price in India
The starting price for the Lava Z33 in India is Rs. 10,998. This is the Lava Z33 base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Striped Blue and Striped Cyan.
Lava Z33
Lava Blaze 2 5G
Lava Blaze 2 5G (Glass Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Stunning Ring Light| 50 MP AI Camera |5000 mAh Battery| Upto 8 GB Expandable RAM
₹11,499
₹10,499
8% off
Lava Blaze 2 5G
Lava Blaze 2 5G (Glass Lavender, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| Stunning Ring Light| 50 MP AI Camera |5000 mAh Battery| Upto 12 GB Expandable RAM
₹12,499
₹11,499
20% off
Lava Storm 5G
Lava Storm 5G(Gale Green,8GB RAM,128GB ROM)-Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor|120Hz FHD+ Display|50MP+8MP Ultrawide Camera|16MP FrontCamera|33W Fast Charging|Upto 16GB ExpandableRAM