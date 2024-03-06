 Lava Z33 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 06 Mar 2024

Lava Z33

Lava Z33 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,998 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z33 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z33 now with free delivery.
32 GB
Key Specs

RAM

3 GB

Display

6.51 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

8 MP

Lava Z33 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Z33 in India is Rs. 10,998.  This is the Lava Z33 base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Striped Blue and Striped Cyan.

Lava Z33 Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Display

    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    8 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Width

    75.8 mm

  • Height

    164.5 mm

  • Colours

    Striped Blue, Striped Cyan

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    82.06 %

  • Pixel Density

    270 ppi

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Custom UI

    Stock

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    March 6, 2024 (Official)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Filters

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • CPU

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
