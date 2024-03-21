 Lava O2 to launch in India on March 22: Here's what to expect from this new smartphone | Mobile News

Lava O2 to launch in India on March 22: Here's what to expect from this new smartphone

Lava is set to launch the Lava O2 smartphone in India tomorrow , offering exciting features and specifications.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 09:30 IST
Lava is set to launch the Lava O2 smartphone in India, offering exciting features and specifications. (Lava)

 

Lava is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone, the Lava O2, in India tomorrow. The domestic smartphone giant made the announcement on Tuesday, hinting at what's to come with this eagerly anticipated device. Official teasers have already given us a glimpse into its design and specifications. Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect from the upcoming launch.

Lava O2 Launch Date and Availability

Mark your calendars for March 22, 2024, as Lava O2 is set to hit the shelves at 12 PM IST. The launch event will be live-streamed via Lava's official YouTube channel, ensuring everyone can join in on the excitement. Interested users can register for the event on Amazon's microsite by providing their mobile number and name. While the pricing remains under wraps, industry buzz suggests it will be budget-friendly, likely falling below the Rs. 10000 mark. The device will be exclusively available on Amazon in two captivating colours: Majestic Purple and Green.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

"Get ready to unleash the Fastest Phone in the Segment. O2 - Launching on 22nd Mar, 12PM," stated Lava in a recent announcement on X.

Lava O2: Expected Specifications

Based on insights gleaned from the microsite and Lava's social media channels, the Lava O2 promises impressive specs. Powering the device is the robust Unisoc T616 chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Operating on the latest Android 13, users can expect a seamless experience.

The Lava O2 is expected to boast a bigger 6.5-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth navigation. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera, while selfie lovers will likely get an 8MP front-facing camera nestled within a sleek hole-punch cutout. For added security, the device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava O2 will likely offer a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and a coveted 3.5mm headphone jack. Keeping you powered throughout the day is a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 18W USB Type-C fast charging capabilities.

With its blend of performance, style, and affordability, the Lava O2 aims to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market. Tune in for the official launch to know more about it.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 09:28 IST
