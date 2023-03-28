Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders reveal redesigned camera bump

In the world of generic smartphones which have identical looks, foldable smartphones are on the rise and offer a unique design. In this segment, Oppo has the Find N series, and has entered the Flip phone market too with its Oppo Find N2 Flip. Samsung is a leader in the field and has a couple of offerings in this segment too, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung launched its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S23 series just last month and rumours about Samsung's next foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have already flooded the market.

Now, renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced online, giving a hint of the design, and it could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in one aspect. The renders, produced by artist Technizo Concept and leaker Super Roader, reveal a similar camera module to the Galaxy S23 series. A triple camera system features at the back with all 3 lenses mounted separately.

Same camera system

Although the camera module might be different in appearance, it could be identical to the previous model in terms of specs. According an earlier report by leaker Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will continue to use the same cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as having the Galaxy S23 Ultra's ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor is ‘impossible'.

Other rumours

South Korean news website The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a new waterproof ‘droplet' hinge structure. This is essentially a drop-shaped hinge which will reduce the amount of creasing on the display.

Another leak comes from ET News which reports that the rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting a dedicated S-Pen slot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may not be happening due to the hinge design change. However, some tipsters believe that the upcoming smartphone can get a magnetic strip to attach the S-Pen into the smartphone, thus increasing its utility.

According to a report by SamMobile, it will have the same 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Do note, none of the information has come from any official sources. For confirmed features and specifications, you will have to wait till the official launch of the smartphone.