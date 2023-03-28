Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders reveal redesigned camera bump

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get a design boost with redesigned camera module, according to renders leaked online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 15:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders have leaked online. (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

In the world of generic smartphones which have identical looks, foldable smartphones are on the rise and offer a unique design. In this segment, Oppo has the Find N series, and has entered the Flip phone market too with its Oppo Find N2 Flip. Samsung is a leader in the field and has a couple of offerings in this segment too, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung launched its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S23 series just last month and rumours about Samsung's next foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have already flooded the market.

Now, renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced online, giving a hint of the design, and it could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in one aspect. The renders, produced by artist Technizo Concept and leaker Super Roader, reveal a similar camera module to the Galaxy S23 series. A triple camera system features at the back with all 3 lenses mounted separately.

Same camera system

Although the camera module might be different in appearance, it could be identical to the previous model in terms of specs. According an earlier report by leaker Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will continue to use the same cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as having the Galaxy S23 Ultra's ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor is ‘impossible'.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other rumours

South Korean news website The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a new waterproof ‘droplet' hinge structure. This is essentially a drop-shaped hinge which will reduce the amount of creasing on the display.

Another leak comes from ET News which reports that the rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting a dedicated S-Pen slot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may not be happening due to the hinge design change. However, some tipsters believe that the upcoming smartphone can get a magnetic strip to attach the S-Pen into the smartphone, thus increasing its utility.

According to a report by SamMobile, it will have the same 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Do note, none of the information has come from any official sources. For confirmed features and specifications, you will have to wait till the official launch of the smartphone.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 15:41 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets