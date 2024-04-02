 List of Poco smartphones that will get Xiaomi's most powerful software update | Mobile News

List of Poco smartphones that will get Xiaomi's most powerful software update

Xiaomi extends HyperOS update to Poco smartphones, enhancing user experience with task management, message delivery, and improved design elements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 12:58 IST
Now experience the new Xiaomi HyperOS on your Poco smartphone! Check the full list of devices getting the update. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Just days after revealing the smartphones that are to benefit from the Xiaomi HyperOS update, the company has now announced that several Poco smartphones will get the same. The update was introduced in February this year but was limited to a handful of devices. While the new Poco X6 Pro came with HyperOS out of the box and Poco M6 Pro and M4 5G received it later on, other Poco smartphones still featured MIUI, but not anymore. Check out the full list of Poco smartphones that will get Xiaomi's most powerful software update. 

Also Read: Poco C61 sale in India begins - All you need to know

Poco smartphones getting HyperOS update

1. Poco F4

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Poco M4 Pro

3. Poco C65

4. Poco M6

5. Poco X6 Neo

In an X post, the official account of Poco India posted, “The one update that y'all have been waiting for. Here's the planned roll-out for all POCO devices that will be getting the “Xiaomi HyperOS” update on their devices soon. Stay Tuned!”

HyperOS update: What makes it special?

Xiaomi HyperOS has been dubbed as a "human-centric" operating system and it intends to facilitate the support of multiple device ecosystems. It debuted with the Xiaomi 14 series in China and is being introduced in more and more devices as of late. It aims to enhance the user experience with the help of improved design elements and functions.

Also Read: List of Xiaomi smartphones getting HyperOS update

The Xioami HyperOS update promises task management and message delivery apart from enhancements in performance. It also aims to provide more efficient usage of the storage, which may also result in quicker OTA updates. The highlights of the HyperOS update include a more customizable lock screen, a reworked control centre and new fonts and icon packs. Xiaomi has also introduced a dedicated Workstation Mode for tablets, while also enabling connectivity features such as screen mirroring between devices.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:58 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets