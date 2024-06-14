Moto G85 5G receives BIS certification, India launch expected soon

Motorola's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Moto G85 5G, is anticipated to launch globally in the near future. This new addition to the G-series has appeared on several platforms, including Geekbench, TENAA, and TDRA.

BIS Certification Confirms India Debut

The BIS certification for the Moto G85, identified by the model number XT2427-3, suggests its entry into the Indian market, as reported by MySmartPrice. This certification is required for any electronic product to be launched in India. The phone will succeed the Moto G84 5G in Motorola's lineup.

Moto G85 5G Detailed Specifications Revealed

The TDRA certification confirms the marketing name of the phone as the Moto G85 5G, but does not reveal additional details beyond its 5G network support. However, the TENAA certification provides more comprehensive information about the device. It will feature a 6.6-inch OLED FHD Plus display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, an upgrade from the 6.55-inch panel of its predecessor.

The Moto G85 will be powered by an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. While the exact chipset is not confirmed, it is speculated to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, replacing the Snapdragon 695 SoC found in the Moto G84. The device is expected to offer multiple RAM options (8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB) and storage configurations (128GB, 256GB, and 1TB).

The phone will come with a 4,850mAh battery, which might be marketed as a 5000mAh capacity, similar to the Moto G84. Camera specifications include a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 32MP front camera for selfies, an upgrade from the 16MP front camera on the Moto G84 5G. The dimensions of the Moto G85 are listed as 161.9 x 73 x 7.5mm, with a weight of 171 grams.

Benchmark results from Geekbench show the Moto G85 scored 939 points in the single-core test and 2092 points in the multi-core test. The device will run on Android 14 OS out of the box.