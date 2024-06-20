 Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here’s what’s coming | Mobile News

Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here’s what’s coming

Motorola prepares to launch new smartphones globally, including the Moto G85. Detailed specs and renders reveal its powerful features and sleek design.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 12:10 IST
Icon
Motorola launches moto g04 - affordable 5G smartphone packs immersive display
Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch
1/5 1. Design: Motorola's moto g04 has a sleek, lightweight design and vibrant acrylic glass finish. At just 7.99mm thin and 178g light, it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its segment. moto g04 price is Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage). However, effective price with offer is Rs. 6,249.  (Flipkart)
image caption
2/5 2. Immersive Display: Enjoy seamless entertainment on the notchless 6.6" 90Hz IPS LCD display with punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, reaching 537 NITS. Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio quality, while Night mode improves visibility in low-light conditions for an immersive viewing experience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
3/5 3. Latest Android and Features: Dubbed by Motorola as India's most affordable smartphone with Android 14, moto g04 offers personalized, protected, and accessible features. It includes enhanced PIN security, Health Connect, and privacy updates, ensuring user privacy and safety with health and data privacy updates.  (Flipkart)
image caption
4/5 4. Performance: With built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost feature, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is seamless. The device offers storage options of 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB, and features a triple sim card slot for convenience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
5/5 5. Battery and Camera: A massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long-lasting usage. The IP52 water-repellent design and 16MP AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller enhance photography experience. 
Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch
icon View all Images
Motorola is set to launch the Moto G85 with a high-resolution display, powerful camera, and fast charging. (Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce new smartphones worldwide, among them the Moto G85, which has recently made waves on the TENAA certification database. The phone's detailed specifications and renders have now been disclosed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

Moto G85 Leaked Display and Performance

According to Ambhore, the Moto G85 boasts a 6.67-inch 3D Curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a pixel density of 395ppi. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Vivo Y58 5G launch to happen soon in India: Check expected, features, specs and price

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto G85 Leaked Camera Details

Camera-wise, the Moto G85 sports a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX882) with an f/1.79 aperture, Pixel Quad 1.6μm, PDAF, and OIS. It also features an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The device supports 1080p video recording at 60 fps.

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sale to start on June 20: Check out prices, offers, specs and more

Moto G85 Leaked Battery life

Powering the phone is a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 30W charging with QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. It offers either 8GB or 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of internal storage and operates on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (A-GPS), GLONASS, and USB 2.0.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 camera and battery may not get major upgrades; Know what Samsung has planned

Moto G85 Leaked Connectivity and Audio options

In terms of audio, the Moto G85 features Dolby Audio stereo speakers with an intelligent PA system and supports Dolby Atmos. It comes equipped with various sensors such as proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The phone measures 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59 mm and weighs 171 grams.

Additionally, recent leaks have hinted at the pricing of the Moto G85 and other upcoming Motorola smartphones like the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in the European market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 12:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here’s what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets