Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here’s what’s coming

Motorola is gearing up to introduce new smartphones worldwide, among them the Moto G85, which has recently made waves on the TENAA certification database. The phone's detailed specifications and renders have now been disclosed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

Moto G85 Leaked Display and Performance

According to Ambhore, the Moto G85 boasts a 6.67-inch 3D Curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a pixel density of 395ppi. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Moto G85 Leaked Camera Details

Camera-wise, the Moto G85 sports a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX882) with an f/1.79 aperture, Pixel Quad 1.6μm, PDAF, and OIS. It also features an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The device supports 1080p video recording at 60 fps.

Moto G85 Leaked Battery life

Powering the phone is a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 30W charging with QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. It offers either 8GB or 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of internal storage and operates on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (A-GPS), GLONASS, and USB 2.0.

Moto G85 Leaked Connectivity and Audio options

In terms of audio, the Moto G85 features Dolby Audio stereo speakers with an intelligent PA system and supports Dolby Atmos. It comes equipped with various sensors such as proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The phone measures 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59 mm and weighs 171 grams.

Additionally, recent leaks have hinted at the pricing of the Moto G85 and other upcoming Motorola smartphones like the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in the European market.