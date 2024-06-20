Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here’s what’s coming
Motorola prepares to launch new smartphones globally, including the Moto G85. Detailed specs and renders reveal its powerful features and sleek design.
Motorola is gearing up to introduce new smartphones worldwide, among them the Moto G85, which has recently made waves on the TENAA certification database. The phone's detailed specifications and renders have now been disclosed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.
Moto G85 Leaked Display and Performance
According to Ambhore, the Moto G85 boasts a 6.67-inch 3D Curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a pixel density of 395ppi. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
Also read: Vivo Y58 5G launch to happen soon in India: Check expected, features, specs and price
mobile to buy?
Moto G85 Leaked Camera Details
Camera-wise, the Moto G85 sports a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX882) with an f/1.79 aperture, Pixel Quad 1.6μm, PDAF, and OIS. It also features an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The device supports 1080p video recording at 60 fps.
Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sale to start on June 20: Check out prices, offers, specs and more
Moto G85 Leaked Battery life
Powering the phone is a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 30W charging with QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. It offers either 8GB or 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of internal storage and operates on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (A-GPS), GLONASS, and USB 2.0.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 camera and battery may not get major upgrades; Know what Samsung has planned
Moto G85 Leaked Connectivity and Audio options
In terms of audio, the Moto G85 features Dolby Audio stereo speakers with an intelligent PA system and supports Dolby Atmos. It comes equipped with various sensors such as proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The phone measures 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59 mm and weighs 171 grams.
Additionally, recent leaks have hinted at the pricing of the Moto G85 and other upcoming Motorola smartphones like the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in the European market.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71718865226737