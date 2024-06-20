 Vivo Y58 5G launch to happen soon in India: Check expected, features, specs and price | Mobile News

Vivo Y58 5G launch to happen soon in India: Check expected, features, specs and price

Vivo is set to launch the Y58 5G in India today. Leaks hint at a 6.72-inch display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, dual cameras, and fast charging. Here's what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 11:25 IST
Vivo Y58 5G is set to launch in India today, promising a host of new features and specifications. (Vivo)

Vivo is set to launch the Y58 5G smartphone in India today. The new addition to Vivo's Y series will likely debut quietly, with the company opting not to host a formal event. Instead, details about the smartphone are expected to be shared on an e-commerce platform. While Vivo has not officially disclosed specifics about the upcoming flagship, various leaks and rumours provide insights into its anticipated features and specifications.

Vivo Y58 5G: Rumoured Price in India

According to tipster @Sudhanshu1414, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo Y58 5G is rumoured to be priced around 19,499. Alleged retail box images reveal the phone may be identified by the model number V2355 and offered in Sundarbans green.

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G sale to start on June 20: Check out prices, offers, specs and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Y58 5G: Features and Specifications ( Expected) 

Leaked information suggests the smartphone could sport a 6.72-inch LCD full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,024nits. The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, it might feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB, with up to 8GB of extended RAM capability.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 camera and battery may not get major upgrades; Know what Samsung has planned

The Vivo Y58 5G is speculated to boast a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP shooter, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. It could also include IP64-rated dust and water resistance, dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging. The device is expected to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams.

Also read: OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit

Vivo Y58 5G Expected Colour Options

A teaser image released by Vivo shows the handset in two colour options with a dual rear camera setup. It appears to have a circular-shaped camera setup with an LED flash and a ring flash, similar to the Vivo Y200t. The colour variants resemble the Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades of the Vivo Y200t.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 11:25 IST
