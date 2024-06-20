Vivo Y58 5G launch to happen soon in India: Check expected, features, specs and price

Vivo is set to launch the Y58 5G smartphone in India today. The new addition to Vivo's Y series will likely debut quietly, with the company opting not to host a formal event. Instead, details about the smartphone are expected to be shared on an e-commerce platform. While Vivo has not officially disclosed specifics about the upcoming flagship, various leaks and rumours provide insights into its anticipated features and specifications.

Vivo Y58 5G: Rumoured Price in India

According to tipster @Sudhanshu1414, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo Y58 5G is rumoured to be priced around ₹19,499. Alleged retail box images reveal the phone may be identified by the model number V2355 and offered in Sundarbans green.

Vivo Y58 5G: Features and Specifications ( Expected)

Leaked information suggests the smartphone could sport a 6.72-inch LCD full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,024nits. The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, it might feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB, with up to 8GB of extended RAM capability.

The Vivo Y58 5G is speculated to boast a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP shooter, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. It could also include IP64-rated dust and water resistance, dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging. The device is expected to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams.

Vivo Y58 5G Expected Colour Options

A teaser image released by Vivo shows the handset in two colour options with a dual rear camera setup. It appears to have a circular-shaped camera setup with an LED flash and a ring flash, similar to the Vivo Y200t. The colour variants resemble the Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades of the Vivo Y200t.