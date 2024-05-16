 Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming | Mobile News

Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming

Apple introduces accessibility features for iOS 18 such as Eye tracking, Music haptics, Vocal shortcuts, and more for people with physical disabilities.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 09:12 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
icon View all Images
Check out the revealed iOS 18 accessibility features. (Apple)

Just before the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple revealed some of the useful accessibility features coming to the upcoming iOS 18 update. These features are specially designed for people with physical disabilities to use iPhones or iPads with ease. Apple said that the revealed features utilise the power of Apple hardware and software, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to help individuals with disabilities. Know more about the accessibility features of the iOS 18 update.

iOS 18 accessibility features

  1. Eye Tracking: This iOS 18 feature is powered by on-device AI which will enable users to navigate apps and its elements in iPad and iPhone with their eyes. Apple highlighted that the features will leverage front-facing cameras to analyse where the users are looking and provide an easy setup process. Users can access several functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures via eyes.
  2. Music Haptics: This feature is designed for people who are deaf or have hearing problems. Therefore, the Music Haptic feature comes with a new iPhone Taptic Engine which “taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music.” This functionality will be available for millions of songs in Apple Music.
  3. Vocal Shortcuts: This feature leverages Siri's speech recognition in iPhone and iPad, allowing users to choose any sound or phrase to trigger shortcuts. This allows users to utter their custom words and provide action to the device such as opening an app, making a call, or setting a timer. The feature uses machine learning capabilities to recognise user speech patterns.
  4. Vehicle Motion Cues: This feature is designed to reduce motion sickness and provide ease while you are on the go. Vehicle Motion Cues come with built-in sensors in iPhone and iPad to recognise when you're in a moving vehicle. While moving, the feature showcases animated dots in the display edges which help to reduce the mismatch between what your eyes see and what your body is experiencing.
  5. CarPlay accessibility features: iOS 18 will include several accessibility features for CarPlay such as Voice Control, Colour Filters, and Sound Recognition.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,990₹184,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹80,590₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,290₹79,900
Buy now

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 09:12 IST
Trending: is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for realme gt 6t launch date in india revealed: know expected specs, price, features and more tecno camon 30 series to debut in india soon: sony cameras, vegan leather back and more iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay iphone 15 plus review: the best of the bunch - a superb powerhouse iphone 16 to come without sim card slot? global launch of esim only ipad 2024 range sparks new speculations iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets