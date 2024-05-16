Apple announces new accessibility features for iOS 18: From eye tracking to vocal shortcuts, know what’s coming

Just before the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple revealed some of the useful accessibility features coming to the upcoming iOS 18 update. These features are specially designed for people with physical disabilities to use iPhones or iPads with ease. Apple said that the revealed features utilise the power of Apple hardware and software, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to help individuals with disabilities. Know more about the accessibility features of the iOS 18 update.

iOS 18 accessibility features

Eye Tracking: This iOS 18 feature is powered by on-device AI which will enable users to navigate apps and its elements in iPad and iPhone with their eyes. Apple highlighted that the features will leverage front-facing cameras to analyse where the users are looking and provide an easy setup process. Users can access several functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures via eyes. Music Haptics: This feature is designed for people who are deaf or have hearing problems. Therefore, the Music Haptic feature comes with a new iPhone Taptic Engine which “taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music.” This functionality will be available for millions of songs in Apple Music. Vocal Shortcuts: This feature leverages Siri's speech recognition in iPhone and iPad, allowing users to choose any sound or phrase to trigger shortcuts. This allows users to utter their custom words and provide action to the device such as opening an app, making a call, or setting a timer. The feature uses machine learning capabilities to recognise user speech patterns. Vehicle Motion Cues: This feature is designed to reduce motion sickness and provide ease while you are on the go. Vehicle Motion Cues come with built-in sensors in iPhone and iPad to recognise when you're in a moving vehicle. While moving, the feature showcases animated dots in the display edges which help to reduce the mismatch between what your eyes see and what your body is experiencing. CarPlay accessibility features: iOS 18 will include several accessibility features for CarPlay such as Voice Control, Colour Filters, and Sound Recognition.

