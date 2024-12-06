Motorola G35 5G India price, full specs leaked days before launch: All you need to know

Motorola is gearing up to expand its presence in the budget phone segment in India, this time with the Motorola G35 5G. The device is scheduled to be unveiled in India on December 10. And so far, the brand has already disclosed many of the specifications expected from this budget-centric device. In fact, the price, which had remained unknown until now, has been revealed through a listing on Flipkart's microsite. Here's everything you need to know:

Motorola G35 5G Price In India

As seen in various reports so far, the Flipkart listing revealed that the device is expected to be priced around the ₹10,000 price bracket. Also, the listing does confirm that the device is indeed launching on December 10. The listing also confirms the colours the device will be available in; we can see the device being offered in three colours: a black shade, a shade of green, and a shade of red. Plus, it will also have a vegan leather design back, like most of the other Motorola phones.

Motorola G35 5G Specifications

The Motorola G35 5G is expected to get a 6.7-inch, 120Hz, Full HD+ panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This will be an IPS LCD panel, not an AMOLED panel, and it will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The processor is going to be the Unisoc T760, which is a 5G-capable chipset, and it is paired with 4GB RAM, which can be expanded to 12GB using RAM Boost. For storage, you get 128GB.

Coming to the optics, the device gets a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera setup, which can record 4K videos, and it does come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well. You also get features like Auto Night Vision. For selfies, you have a 16-megapixel shooter.

It comes with IP52 water and dust resistance and features Motorola's famous features like Moto Secure, Motorola ThinkShield protection, and Motorola Family Space. Also, you have support for Motorola gestures as well, which include doing a chop-chop motion to turn on the flashlight and twisting to open the camera.

The device features a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging.

