GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map

Recent leaks from the highly anticipated GTA 6 have given fans a clearer look at the game's vast open-world. Although the leaked images have since been removed, the screenshots provided a glimpse of the scale, revealing a world far larger than previous entries in the series, sparking further excitement.

Fans Eager for New Trailer

While Rockstar Games released a first trailer showcasing elements of the game, fans continue to speculate about the final product, eagerly awaiting the second trailer. Despite the lack of official announcements, the community remains active, sharing thoughts and theories on what the upcoming release will bring. A major point of interest has been the game's size, with many expecting a world that surpasses the expansive environments seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Also read: Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Leaked Screenshots Confirm a Massive Map

The leaked screenshots helped confirm these expectations, showing a map that appears significantly larger than GTA 5's iconic Los Santos. One post suggested that the in-game city is much more expansive, yet it still represents just a small portion of the total map. This has led to increased speculation about how GTA 6 will compare in terms of geographical scope.

Also read: GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards

The game's setting in a fictional version of Florida has also sparked discussions. Fans wonder how Rockstar will incorporate the state's relatively flat terrain, especially when compared to the more mountainous landscapes in GTA 5's fictional California. Some even believe the game will feature enhanced sea travel, with the Miami-inspired city shown in the first trailer likely being a significant focal point. The larger map could offer more opportunities for exploration, especially along the coastline.

Rockstar Games has yet to provide further information about GTA 6, leaving fans to continue speculating and analyzing every small clue. Many hope that the developer will release a second trailer before the end of the year, offering a more detailed look at the world of GTA 6 ahead of its 2025 launch.

Also read: GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated

Fans Scrutinise Every Clue Amidst AI-Generated Leaks

Meanwhile, as the one-year anniversary of the first GTA 6 trailer approaches, fans have been focused on every potential clue, including updates to Rockstar's YouTube playlists. However, some speculate these updates are merely routine, offering little insight into when the second trailer will arrive. To complicate matters, misleading AI-generated images have flooded online discussions, with moderators working to remove these false leaks. Despite the uncertainty, the hype surrounding GTA 6 remains high, as fans eagerly await more official details.