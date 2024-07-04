 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India at Rs.99,999: Display, camera, battery and more | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India at Rs.99,999: Display, camera, battery and more

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Google’s Gemini AI integration. Know what the new foldable smartphone has in store for users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 04 2024, 14:17 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra announced in India, check features, specs, and more. (Motorola)

Motorola finally unveiled the most anticipated Razr 50 Ultra today in India. It is a clamshell fold smartphone and the first foldable smartphone supporting Gemini AI on the cover display. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is packed with several intelligent features due to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and in terms of introducing AI to the foldable smartphone. Surprisingly, Motorola is providing a 45W charging adaption, smartphone case, and their premium Moto Buds+ with Motorola Razr 50 Ultra's box. Therefore, buyers will not have to purchase accessories separately. Know more about Motorola's new generation of Razr smartphones. 

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra review

More about Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications and features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features a 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED main display. Both the displays support 165Hz refresh rate, whereas the cover display offers up to 3000nits peak brightness and the main display offers up to 2400nits brightness. For effective multitasking and performance, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12

For photography, the smartphone features a dual camera setup placed on the cover display. It consists of a 50MP main and 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capability. On the front, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features a 32MP quad-pixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that comes with 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. 

Apart from the specifications, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with several advanced AI features with Moto AI and Google's Gemini AI integration. Its Gemini features include Help me learn, Help me Write, Gemini as an assistant, Help me create and share, and much more. Motorola is also offering 3 months of Gemini Advanced features and 2TB of Google Cloud storage for free. Its Moto AI features are integrated into the camera with AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom, and more. It also includes Moto AI studio, AI canvas, and more backend features.

Also read: All smartphones launching in July 2024 in India

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price and availability

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.99999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. However, the company is providing launch offers which will reduce the price to Rs.89999. It is offering a Rs. 5000 Instant Bank discount on select bank cards and an early bird discount on Rs.5000, which gives buyers a Rs.10000 discount. 

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be available to purchase from Amazon Prime Day sale which is July 20. It will also be available on Motorola.in and leading retail stores. 

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 13:30 IST
Mobile News
