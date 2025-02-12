Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features design, and more

Motorola appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra. While the company has yet to confirm its release officially, multiple leaks and reports have provided a glimpse into what the device might offer. A recent report from Android Headlines has also surfaced, revealing the first images of the upcoming foldable phone.

The leaked images suggest the device could arrive in a dark green variant, which might be called Spring Green. Additional colour options could be introduced at launch. The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench under the name “Motorola Razr Ultra 2025,” indicating a possible official title.

You may be interested in 24% OFF 24% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Neo Pantone Poinciana

Pantone Poinciana 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB Soothing Sea

Soothing Sea 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 63% OFF 63% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Sage Green

Sage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: “Without Siri, I wouldn't be here”: How iPhone saved Florida man's life after stroke

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may feature a faux leather back panel, similar to its predecessor. The external cover display is expected to remain large, measuring around 4 inches. This display allows users to watch videos, play games, check notifications, and type using a full-screen keyboard. It may also integrate Gemini AI, enhancing usability with AI-powered features. The dual-camera system on the cover screen remains, offering users the ability to capture selfies and group shots with ease.

Also read: OnePlus 13 gets a big discount during Red Rush Days, now available for just...

Software-wise, the device is expected to maintain a stock Android experience with added customisations for foldable usability. Users may have the option to pin frequently used apps to the cover screen for quick access. The external screen may also serve as a preview display for capturing photos using hand gestures.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a notable upgrade over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 used in the previous model. It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15. A recent Geekbench listing suggests that the device could deliver a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor.

Also read: Vivo V50e spotted on Geekbench AI database just ahead of V50 launch- Know what's coming

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Launch Date and Pricing (Expected)

Although Motorola has not confirmed an official launch date, reports indicate that the Razr 60 Ultra could debut in April 2025. Pricing details remain uncertain, but it may be positioned similarly to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which launched at Rs. 99,999 in India. More details are expected to emerge closer to the launch.