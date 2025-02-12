Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features design, and more

Motorola is preparing to launch the Razr 60 Ultra in India, which is expected to come with a large cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, dual cameras, and more. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 15:43 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch soon in India with design upgrades, improved performance, and new features. (HT Tech)

Motorola appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra. While the company has yet to confirm its release officially, multiple leaks and reports have provided a glimpse into what the device might offer. A recent report from Android Headlines has also surfaced, revealing the first images of the upcoming foldable phone.

The leaked images suggest the device could arrive in a dark green variant, which might be called Spring Green. Additional colour options could be introduced at launch. The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench under the name “Motorola Razr Ultra 2025,” indicating a possible official title.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may feature a faux leather back panel, similar to its predecessor. The external cover display is expected to remain large, measuring around 4 inches. This display allows users to watch videos, play games, check notifications, and type using a full-screen keyboard. It may also integrate Gemini AI, enhancing usability with AI-powered features. The dual-camera system on the cover screen remains, offering users the ability to capture selfies and group shots with ease.

Software-wise, the device is expected to maintain a stock Android experience with added customisations for foldable usability. Users may have the option to pin frequently used apps to the cover screen for quick access. The external screen may also serve as a preview display for capturing photos using hand gestures.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a notable upgrade over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 used in the previous model. It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15. A recent Geekbench listing suggests that the device could deliver a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Launch Date and Pricing (Expected)

Although Motorola has not confirmed an official launch date, reports indicate that the Razr 60 Ultra could debut in April 2025. Pricing details remain uncertain, but it may be positioned similarly to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which launched at Rs. 99,999 in India. More details are expected to emerge closer to the launch.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 15:43 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features design, and more
