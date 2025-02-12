Vivo V50e spotted on Geekbench AI database just ahead of V50 launch- Know what’s coming

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 11:32 IST
Vivo V50e spotted on Geekbench AI database just ahead of V50 launch- Know what's coming
The Vivo V50 model is launching in just 5 days and the brand is making a huge hype surrounding the smartphone's design and camera capabilities. Now, just ahead of the launch, the Vivo V50e model was spotted on the Geekbench AI database, revealing the smartphone's chipset, RAM, and Android version. Well, it was no surprise about the existence of Vivo V50e and the Vivo V50 Pro which are expected to launch later this year. However, the E-series model may arrive sooner as the smartphone has started to appear on the global listing. Know what the Vivo V50e has in store for users. 

Vivo V50e Geekbench scores

According to a GSMArena report, the Vivo V50e was spotted on the Geekbench AI database with model number V2428. The report highlighted that the smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor which is similar to last year's model. The database showcased that the smartphone scored 529 in Single Precision Score, 1316 in Half Precision Score, and 2632 in Quantized Score. Apart from this the Vivo V50e is reported to include 8GB RAM and may run on Android 15.

Apart from these, the information surrounding the Vivo V50e is slim. Other rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by a 5500mAh battery that will likely support 80W fast wired charging. Now, we may have to wait a little longer to confirm what the new mid-range has in store for the users. As of now, we awaiting the launch of Vivo V50 on February 17. 

Vivo V50 launch: What to expect

The Vivo V50 will feature a quad-curved that will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset similar to last year's model. It will feature a dual camera setup that will include a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V50 will be launched in three colour variants, Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey.

