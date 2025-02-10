Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition to launch on February 13 as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phone- Details

Realme will launch the GT 7 Pro Racing Edition powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite on 13 February at an affordable price for gamers. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 13:18 IST
Icon
5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
1/5 OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time, which is quite impressive in comparison to competitors such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others.  (OnePlus)
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another fastest-charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes about 30 minutes to fully charge and it also provides a long battery life of 12 to 14 hours.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
3/5 iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some eye-catching features, but is it also known for fast charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lesser charging time. iQOO 13 also takes about 25 to 30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved its battery life and charging over the period. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge 50% with a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, therefore, it provides a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2024 which offers some great performance, AI features, and camera performance. However, it also excels in fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Flipkart)
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition
icon View all Images
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is confirmed to launch on February 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite in China. (Weibo)

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, set for February 13, 2025, at 10 AM (CST). The company announced the launch on its Weibo account, revealing details about the smartphone's design and colour variants. The device is expected to be a more budget-friendly version of the Realme GT 7 Pro while maintaining a performance-focused approach.

The official posters highlight two colour options for the smartphone. The Star Trail Titanium variant features a grey-black finish, while the Neptune Exploration Edition showcases a blue gradient design. The company describes these finishes as inspired by premium materials and cosmic elements.

You may be interested in

Realme 14 Pro
  • Pearl White
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
₹24,999
Check details
12% OFF
Realme 14x
  • Crystal Black
  • 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹14,979Original price:₹16,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Realme GT 7 Pro
  • Mars Orange
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,999Original price:₹69,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,999Original price:₹19,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro at under 1 lakh from Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Although Realme has not shared the full specifications, leaks and certification listings suggest key details. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz 8T LTPO display. The rear camera setup will likely include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. Unlike the GT 7 Pro, the Racing Edition is not expected to feature a telephoto lens.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

Furthermore, the device is likely to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and earlier leaks suggest it will achieve an impressive score of over 3 million on AnTuTu. A leaked AnTuTu benchmark score suggests that the smartphone has crossed the 3-million mark, reinforcing its positioning as a high-performance offering. The device is expected to come in multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM options, along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to fix display crease issue- All details

Moreover, the smartphone will likely feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. Based on market positioning, the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to be the most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Reports indicate that it might be introduced in India under the Realme GT 7 branding, with an estimated price of around Rs. 45,000.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 13:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition to launch on February 13 as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phone- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider
Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets