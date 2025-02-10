Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition to launch on February 13 as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phone- Details

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, set for February 13, 2025, at 10 AM (CST). The company announced the launch on its Weibo account, revealing details about the smartphone's design and colour variants. The device is expected to be a more budget-friendly version of the Realme GT 7 Pro while maintaining a performance-focused approach.

The official posters highlight two colour options for the smartphone. The Star Trail Titanium variant features a grey-black finish, while the Neptune Exploration Edition showcases a blue gradient design. The company describes these finishes as inspired by premium materials and cosmic elements.

You may be interested in Realme 14 Pro Pearl White

Pearl White 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Realme 14x Crystal Black

Crystal Black 6 GB / 8 GB RAM

6 GB / 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Realme GT 7 Pro Mars Orange

Mars Orange 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro at under ₹1 lakh from Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Although Realme has not shared the full specifications, leaks and certification listings suggest key details. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz 8T LTPO display. The rear camera setup will likely include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. Unlike the GT 7 Pro, the Racing Edition is not expected to feature a telephoto lens.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

Furthermore, the device is likely to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and earlier leaks suggest it will achieve an impressive score of over 3 million on AnTuTu. A leaked AnTuTu benchmark score suggests that the smartphone has crossed the 3-million mark, reinforcing its positioning as a high-performance offering. The device is expected to come in multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM options, along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to fix display crease issue- All details

Moreover, the smartphone will likely feature a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. Based on market positioning, the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to be the most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Reports indicate that it might be introduced in India under the Realme GT 7 branding, with an estimated price of around Rs. 45,000.