New leak suggests iPhone 15 series launch could be delayed

The iPhone 15 series launch date is now under doubt after new production line issues have emerged for Apple, a new leak has revealed. Check the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 17:52 IST
iPhone 15
View all Images
Know whether you will have to wait longer to get the iPhone 15 series smartphones in your hands. (Representative Photo) (REUTERS)

A couple of days ago, a leak hinted that the upcoming Apple event, which is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, could be held on September 13. However, fresh concerns have emerged on the actual launch date and the availability of the smartphones after a new leak suggests that the production line issues for the company do not appear to be resolving in the expected timeline. So, what is the ground reality, and when can the iPhone 15 series hit the market? And will it also change the expected date of the Apple event? Let us take a closer look.

According to a report by The Elec, both of Apple's usual display suppliers, LG Display and BOE are struggling to meet the demands of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro model displays. We reported earlier that Apple was trying to bring thinner bezels on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But the new manufacturing process was causing some irregularities and the displays were failing the reliability tests. Now, while both suppliers have worked on the issue, they are yet to receive Apple's approval to produce the screens again.

But that's not the only problem mounting for the iPhone 15 series. The supply of the periscope lens, which can feature on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is also tight, and it is not sure if the demand can be fulfilled in time for Apple's upcoming event. To make matters worse, even the supply of the 48MP camera sensors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has taken a hit with LG Innotek struggling to meet the demand.

Can the iPhone 15 launch date be delayed?

All is not over for Apple, however, as it has now asked Samsung to cover the display shortages. It is also believed that despite the hiccups, LG Innotek might be able to pull through and provide the camera requirements of Apple.

But it is still a race against time. Some experts believe that this can cause a delay in the launch and market availability of the iPhone 15 non-Pro models and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a few stating that the phones may not go on sale till Q4 2023-24 (January-March 2024).

However, Apple tipster Ross Young has claimed that the launch timeline is not going to be affected. In a tweet, he said, “Latest Apple volumes by model by month through August. Pro models ramping as technical issues overcome”. Further, another leak revealed earlier this week claimed that the Apple event date was finalized to be September 13 and it was also being circulated to network carriers.

As it stands currently, things can go either way and we can either see the iPhone 15 series hitting the stores by September 22 or be delayed till January. But the unveiling is likely going to be held as per schedule.

Do note, the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation for the same has been received. So, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the smartphones when all the features and specifications will be revealed.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 17:52 IST
Mobile News
