Nothing Phone (2a) gets a major camera upgrade: Here’s what’s new in the April update

Nothing Phone 2a receives its latest update, Nothing OS 2.5.5, featuring camera enhancements, April security patch, and bug fixes. Check out the improvements and installation steps here.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 12:47 IST
Nothing Phone 2a users rejoice as the latest update brings camera improvements and enhanced security. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Since its launch in March, the Nothing Phone 2a has been steadily improving with a series of updates. Now, marking its third software update within a month, the Nothing Phone 2a introduces the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update. This update brings along the April 2024 Android security patch, significant enhancements to the camera functionality, and various bug fixes. Let's delve into the details of these improvements and explore how to install Nothing OS 2.5.5.

Nothing has stated that the update focuses on enhancing camera performance, specifically improving colour saturation, optimising blur accuracy in Portrait Mode, and boosting the speed of camera loading. Furthermore, it promises to optimise gaming performance and system stability, catering to a smoother user experience overall.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here's a breakdown of the key changes included in Nothing OS 2.5.5:

  • Camera: Improved colour saturation, optimised blur accuracy in Portrait Mode, and enhanced camera loading speed.
  • General improvements: Updated to the April Security Patch, optimised Google Assistant wake-up experience, smoother pop-up view animations, increased overall smoothness, and improved gaming experience and performance.
  • Bug fixes: Resolved compatibility issues with some third-party launchers, fixed stability issues with WiFi and Bluetooth connections, addressed ineffectiveness of the Night Light feature on the lock screen, and optimised system stability.

If you haven't received the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update yet, you can manually check for it by navigating to your phone's Settings, then System, and selecting System Update.

Now, let's walk through the steps to download and install Nothing OS 2.5.5 on your Nothing Phone 2a:

1. Ensure you back up your phone data before proceeding with the update to safeguard your information.

2. Make sure your device is adequately charged to avoid any interruptions during the installation process.

Once you've completed these prerequisites, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the Settings menu on your Nothing Phone 2a.

2. Proceed to System and tap on System Update.

3. The new version (Nothing OS 2.5.5) should appear, prompting you to download it.

4. Once downloaded, proceed with the installation. Your device may reboot during this process.

5. Once the installation is complete, unlock your device, and you should be running on Nothing OS 2.5.5.

With these updates, Nothing continues to enhance the user experience on the Nothing Phone 2a, delivering improved functionality and performance to its users.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 12:47 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets