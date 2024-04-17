OnePlus 11R Solar Red variant launching in India on April 18: Check price, specs and more

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new variant of its OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition in India. The company has confirmed this through its official social media channels. This fresh variant will boast an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. While pricing details remain under wraps, it's expected to be more affordable compared to the recently launched OnePlus 12R.

Pre-Booking Option Available on Amazon

Presently, the OnePlus 12R is retailing at Rs. 39999 in India, while the original OnePlus 11R is available at Rs. 32999. Therefore, the cost of the Solar Red model might slightly exceed that of the regular 11R. Clarity on this matter is anticipated on the day of launch. For now, prospective buyers can pre-book the red edition for Rs. 999 through Amazon, with the pre-booking amount set to be refunded as Amazon Pay Balance before redemption.

Exclusive Discounts and Offers

In addition, Amazon has disclosed that it will offer an instant discount of Rs. 1250 on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Onecard, effectively reducing the price. Customers will also have the option to avail 6 months of no-cost EMI. Those interested in purchasing the device can peruse its specifications below.

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Specs

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red version is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design, the device flaunts curved edges and sides akin to the OnePlus 9RT. The screen boasts support for 1450nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

In terms of optics, the rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel front camera.

This mid-range premium 5G OnePlus phone is equipped with a sizable 5000mAh battery and a 100W SUPERVOOC charger. The brand asserts that the phone can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 25 minutes. Furthermore, OnePlus continues to include a fast charger in the retail box.