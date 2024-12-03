OnePlus 13 India launch soon: 7 big upgrades to expect compared to the OnePlus 12

OnePlus 13 is all set to launch in India and globally, following its earlier release in China this year. This has been confirmed by an official teaser from the company on its India website. The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship, competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, and more. And as expected, it comes with the latest hardware. There's already a lot we know about the OnePlus 13, including its chipset, design, and more. It is highly likely that the Indian model will be based on the Chinese variant currently on sale. Let's take a look at seven major upgrades the OnePlus 13 is expected to bring over the OnePlus 12.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The OnePlus 13 will be the first OnePlus device to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship-grade processor, based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture. This chipset has even outperformed rivals, including Apple's A18 Pro in multi-core benchmarks, according to reports. This is promising for users, as the device will excel in multitasking and power-intensive tasks, especially gaming.

More Refined Design and Lighter Weight

The OnePlus 13 features a more refined design compared to the OnePlus 12, with flat sides and even a flat display. Yes, unlike the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 has a flat display, something users have been requesting for a long time.

New Vegan Leather Finish Option

The OnePlus 13 will feature a vegan leather finish in the Midnight Ocean colour variant. In total, three colourways will be available: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn, all confirmed to launch in India. Note that Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn are going to be offered as a glass-based finish.

Improved Camera Setup

The OnePlus 13 is expected to support a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera (likely an upgrade from the 48MP shooter on the OnePlus 12), and a 50MP periscope camera (upgrade from the 64MP periscope camera found on the OnePlus 12). All cameras will be tuned by Hasselblad, ensuring the same colour science as the OnePlus 12, which is a positive sign for users.

Better Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

The OnePlus 12 featured an optical fingerprint scanner, but the OnePlus 13 will switch to the latest ultrasonic technology, which is also under-display. Not only is this more secure, but it's also faster and more reliable. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners can be found on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Battery Improvements

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a much larger battery compared to the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13 will include a 6000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, compared to the OnePlus 12's 5400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Improved Water Resistance

Unlike the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 will support IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The OnePlus 12 only had an IP65 rating, so this is a significant improvement, offering better protection against dust and water. This will provide more peace of mind for users who regularly expose their devices to the elements.