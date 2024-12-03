OnePlus 13 India launch soon: 7 big upgrades to expect compared to the OnePlus 12

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in India soon; here are 7 major upgrades you can expect from the flagship compared to the OnePlus 12.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 15:32 IST
OnePlus 13 India launch soon: 7 major upgrades to expect compared to the OnePlus 12
OnePlus 13 in the Midnight Ocean colourway (vegan leather finish). (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 is all set to launch in India and globally, following its earlier release in China this year. This has been confirmed by an official teaser from the company on its India website. The OnePlus 13 is the brand's latest flagship, competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, and more. And as expected, it comes with the latest hardware. There's already a lot we know about the OnePlus 13, including its chipset, design, and more. It is highly likely that the Indian model will be based on the Chinese variant currently on sale. Let's take a look at seven major upgrades the OnePlus 13 is expected to bring over the OnePlus 12.

Also Read: Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here's what to expect

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The OnePlus 13 will be the first OnePlus device to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship-grade processor, based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture. This chipset has even outperformed rivals, including Apple's A18 Pro in multi-core benchmarks, according to reports. This is promising for users, as the device will excel in multitasking and power-intensive tasks, especially gaming.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More Refined Design and Lighter Weight

The OnePlus 13 features a more refined design compared to the OnePlus 12, with flat sides and even a flat display. Yes, unlike the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 has a flat display, something users have been requesting for a long time.

Also Read: GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map

New Vegan Leather Finish Option

The OnePlus 13 will feature a vegan leather finish in the Midnight Ocean colour variant. In total, three colourways will be available: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn, all confirmed to launch in India. Note that Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn are going to be offered as a glass-based finish.

Improved Camera Setup

The OnePlus 13 is expected to support a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera (likely an upgrade from the 48MP shooter on the OnePlus 12), and a 50MP periscope camera (upgrade from the 64MP periscope camera found on the OnePlus 12). All cameras will be tuned by Hasselblad, ensuring the same colour science as the OnePlus 12, which is a positive sign for users.

Better Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

The OnePlus 12 featured an optical fingerprint scanner, but the OnePlus 13 will switch to the latest ultrasonic technology, which is also under-display. Not only is this more secure, but it's also faster and more reliable. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners can be found on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Battery Improvements

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a much larger battery compared to the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13 will include a 6000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, compared to the OnePlus 12's 5400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Also Read: Netflix users alert: Phishing scam targets credit card details across 23 countries, avoid fake links

Improved Water Resistance

Unlike the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 will support IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The OnePlus 12 only had an IP65 rating, so this is a significant improvement, offering better protection against dust and water. This will provide more peace of mind for users who regularly expose their devices to the elements.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 15:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 India launch soon: 7 big upgrades to expect compared to the OnePlus 12
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots

GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map
Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024
GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets