Samsung Galaxy A55 surpasses iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in popularity- All details

Samsung Galaxy A55 leads GSMArena's trending phones list for Week 43, surpassing flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G prices in India revealed
Samsung Galaxy A55
1. Samsung has recently introduced two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, in the Indian market.
2. The Samsung Galaxy A55 offers vibrant color options including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, while the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.
3. Pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A55 are as follows: Rs. 36999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs. 39999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 42999 for 12GB + 256GB configurations. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is priced at Rs. 27999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 30999 for 8GB + 256GB configurations.
4. These smartphones are available for purchase through Samsung's online store, Samsung Stores, and other trusted partners across India. Online platforms are also expected to offer these devices soon.
5. Additionally, Samsung is offering exclusive deals such as complimentary accessories and significant bank discounts. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A35 will receive a free card slot case worth Rs. 1499 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 3000. Similarly, purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy A55 will get a complimentary Silicone Case valued at Rs. 1999 along with the same bank discount.
Samsung Galaxy A55 leads GSMArena's trending phones list and outperforms several flagship competitors this week. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A55 has emerged as the most popular smartphone in GSMArena's Week 43 trending phones list. The mid-range device outperformed flagship competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which took the second and third spots, respectively. The Galaxy S24 FE and the iPhone 16 Pro Max rounded out the top five, while additional models like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, Galaxy A15, and Galaxy A16 5G completed the list. Samsung secured a notable presence with six models featured.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications and Features

Launched in March, the Galaxy A55 has attracted attention for its mid-range offering that incorporates features typically found in higher-end devices. The phone features a glass back and metal frame, along with a raised key island design for ease of use. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display delivers Full HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, contributing to a smooth user experience. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus adds a layer of protection, enhancing the device's durability.

Also read: OnePlus 13 Launching on October 31: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and exciting key features confirmed ahead of release

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Galaxy A55 runs on Samsung's Exynos 1480 SoC and includes an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU. It comes with configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its triple camera system features a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 leak reveals bigger screen, triple cameras, enhanced battery and more: Here's what to expect

Operating on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, the Galaxy A55 promises extensive software support, including four operating system updates and five years of security patches. The device also includes IP67 water and dust resistance, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.

Also read: iQOO 13 launching on October 30 with expected price similar to iQOO 12 and confirmed 6,150mAh battery

With a starting price of Rs. 33,999 for the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), the Galaxy A55 is available in Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac, and Navy. Samsung's strategy of blending solid performance with a stylish design and long-term software support has helped the Galaxy A55 maintain its leading position in GSMArena's trending phones chart.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 17:11 IST
