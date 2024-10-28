Samsung Galaxy A55 surpasses iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in popularity- All details

Samsung Galaxy A55 has emerged as the most popular smartphone in GSMArena's Week 43 trending phones list. The mid-range device outperformed flagship competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which took the second and third spots, respectively. The Galaxy S24 FE and the iPhone 16 Pro Max rounded out the top five, while additional models like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, Galaxy A15, and Galaxy A16 5G completed the list. Samsung secured a notable presence with six models featured.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications and Features

Launched in March, the Galaxy A55 has attracted attention for its mid-range offering that incorporates features typically found in higher-end devices. The phone features a glass back and metal frame, along with a raised key island design for ease of use. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display delivers Full HD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, contributing to a smooth user experience. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus adds a layer of protection, enhancing the device's durability.

The Galaxy A55 runs on Samsung's Exynos 1480 SoC and includes an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU. It comes with configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its triple camera system features a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Operating on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, the Galaxy A55 promises extensive software support, including four operating system updates and five years of security patches. The device also includes IP67 water and dust resistance, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.

With a starting price of Rs. 33,999 for the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), the Galaxy A55 is available in Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac, and Navy. Samsung's strategy of blending solid performance with a stylish design and long-term software support has helped the Galaxy A55 maintain its leading position in GSMArena's trending phones chart.