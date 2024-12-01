Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Netflix users alert: Phishing scam targets credit card details across 23 countries, avoid fake links

Netflix users alert: Phishing scam targets credit card details across 23 countries, avoid fake links

A new phishing scam targeting Netflix users across 23 countries is stealing personal and financial details. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2024, 16:00 IST
Beware, Netflix users! A phishing scam targeting personal and credit card details is spreading across 23 countries. (Pexels)

A new phishing scam has surfaced, aiming to deceive Netflix users and steal their personal and financial information. The scheme, identified by cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, has spread to 23 countries, including the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Greece, and Australia.

How the Scam Works

The scam targets users by creating a false sense of urgency. Victims receive an SMS claiming an issue with their recent payment and urging them to click on a link to resolve the problem. The message asks users to sign in and confirm their Netflix account details to continue accessing the service. One of the phishing messages identified by Bitdefender reads, “NETFLIX: There was an issue processing your payment. To keep your services active, please sign in and confirm your details at https://account-details[.]com."

Fake Netflix Login Page

Once users click on the provided link, they are redirected to a fake website resembling Netflix's login page. The fraudulent page prompts users to enter their login credentials. After this, they are shown a message claiming that their account has been suspended. Users are then asked to provide personal information, including credit card details, to reactivate their accounts.

The stolen Netflix credentials and credit card information are likely sold on the Dark Web, either as individual items or in bulk.

Netflix's Response to the Scam

In response to the growing threat, Netflix has issued a statement to warn users. The streaming service emphasized that it never requests personal information through text messages or emails. “We will never ask you to enter your personal information in a text or email. We will never request payment through a third-party vendor or website. If the text or email links to a URL that you don't recognise, don't tap or click it,” Netflix stated.

Users are advised to stay vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing sensitive information through unverified channels.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 16:00 IST
