Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect

After a long wait, the Vivo X200 series is finally coming to India on December 12, 2024. The smartphone has been in the limelight since its China launch and now the series will make its global debut with upgraded specifications and features. Vivo's X series is popularly known for its camera capabilities and with a new generation, the company is introducing several industry-first features, making it one of the most competitive smartphones in the flagship segment. Therefore, check out what the new Vivo X200 and X200 Pro have to offer ahead of the official launch.

Also read: OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here's what we know so far

You may be interested in Vivo X200 Pro Sapphire Blue

Sapphire Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X200 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size Vivo X110 Pro Plus 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.80 inches Display Size 23% OFF 23% OFF Vivo Y300 Plus Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Vivo X200 series launch date in India

Vivo finally revealed that its new flagship X200 series will be launched on December 12 in India. Interested buyers can watch the launch event live at 12PM to learn about the specifications, features, and price. The series will consist of two models, the X200 and X200 Pro. In China Vivo also launched the X200 Pro Mini, however, this model may not be released in the global market. The Vivo X200 series will be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo online stores. Here's what Vivo may reveal about its new generation X series model.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iQOO 13 launch in India today: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

Vivo X200 series: Specs, features, and more

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The base variant may feature a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, whereas, the X200 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch display. Both models will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

The X200 Pro will be the first smartphone to have a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens along with the new Vivo's V3+ imaging chip. Whereas, the X200 may come with a 50MP triple camera setup. The Pro model is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, offering a massive battery.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here's what to expect

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X200 is expected to be priced around Rs.70000 in India, whereas, the X200 Pro will likely be priced around Rs.90000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!