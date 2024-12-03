Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect

Vivo X200 series India launch date revealed for December 12, here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo flagship

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 14:55 IST
Icon
Vivo X200, X200 Pro may launch in India in December: Here’s what’s expected
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
1/5 The Vivo X200 series recently made its debut in the Chinese market with some significant upgrades and a new design. Now, the series is expected to be launched in India with two models the vanilla Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro. Rumours suggest that there are very slight changes for Vivo X200 Pro Mini to launch in the Indian smartphone market.  (Jia Jingdong/ Weibo)
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
2/5 According to a SmartPrix report, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will likely launched sometime in December this year in Inida. However, the exact launch date is yet to be determined. Therefore, we may have to wait a few weeks to confirm what Vivo has planned for its Indian audience.  (Vivo)
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
3/5 In terms of specs, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch micro-curved 8T LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from the features, the display may also bring support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. (Vivo)
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
4/5 For performance, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will likely be powered by MediaTek  Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X  RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The base variant may come with a 5,800mAh battery, whereas, the Pro model may feature a  6,000mAh battery. Both smartphones may offer  90W wired charging. (Vivo)
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
5/5 The Vivo X200 will likely feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas the X200 Pro may come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with an ISOCELL HP9 sensor that may provide  3.7x optical zoom. (Vivo)
Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
icon View all Images
Here’s when the Vivo X200 series is launching in India, check details to know more.

After a long wait, the Vivo X200 series is finally coming to India on December 12, 2024.  The smartphone has been in the limelight since its China launch and now the series will make its global debut with upgraded specifications and features. Vivo's X series is popularly known for its camera capabilities and with a new generation, the company is introducing several industry-first features, making it one of the most competitive smartphones in the flagship segment. Therefore, check out what the new Vivo X200 and X200 Pro have to offer ahead of the official launch. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here's what we know so far

You may be interested in

Vivo X200 Pro
  • Sapphire Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
Vivo X200 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check details
Vivo X110 Pro Plus
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.80 inches Display Size
₹59,990
Check details
23% OFF
Vivo Y300 Plus
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,999Original price:₹29,999
Buy now

Vivo X200 series launch date in India

Vivo finally revealed that its new flagship X200 series will be launched on December 12 in India. Interested buyers can watch the launch event live at 12PM to learn about the specifications, features, and price. The series will consist of two models, the X200 and X200 Pro. In China Vivo also launched the X200 Pro Mini, however, this model may not be released in the global market. The Vivo X200 series will be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo online stores. Here's what Vivo may reveal about its new generation X series model. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iQOO 13 launch in India today: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

Vivo X200 series: Specs, features, and more

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The base variant may feature a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, whereas, the X200 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch display. Both models will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. 

The X200 Pro will be the first smartphone to have a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens along with the new Vivo's V3+ imaging chip. Whereas, the X200 may come with a 50MP triple camera setup. The Pro model is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, offering a massive battery. 

Also read: Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here's what to expect

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X200 is expected to be priced around Rs.70000 in India, whereas, the X200 Pro will likely be priced around Rs.90000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 14:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots

GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map
Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024
GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets