Facebook surprise! Woman finds her biological father after 3 years of ‘friendship’

We usually only see fairy-tale endings in films or fantasy novels. But now, thanks to Facebook, a woman from Georgia had a remarkable experience of her own. She was reunited with her biological father after discovering that they had unknowingly been friends on Facebook. The woman, Tamuna Museridze, began searching for her biological parents after the woman who raised her passed away in 2016. At the time, she believed the woman who raised her to be her biological mother. However, after her adoptive mother passed away, Tamuna found her birth certificate, but it contained an incorrect birth date. This led her to suspect she might have been adopted, prompting her to begin her search on Facebook.

Woman Learns About Her Biological Parents On Facebook

As reported by BBC, Tamuna started a Facebook group called VedZeb. Soon after creating the group, she received a message from a woman in rural Georgia, who claimed to know another woman who had hidden her pregnancy and given birth to a baby in September 1984 — the same month Tamuna was born.

To confirm the connection, Tamuna arranged for a DNA test with the woman who contacted her. The results revealed that they were cousins.

While waiting for the DNA results, Tamuna asked her cousin for more information about her alleged biological mother. Eventually, she managed to contact her birth mother and, after some convincing, her mother admitted that she was indeed Tamuna's biological parent. Her mother eventually ended up revealing her biological father's name as well, which was Gurgen Khorava.

“The first two months were shocking, I couldn't believe these things were happening to me,” she recalls, “I couldn't believe I had found them,” Tamuna was quoted as saying by BBC.

Tamuna Got A Shocker When She Found That Her Father Was Already Following Her Work On Social Media

A journalist by profession, Tamuna Museridze has been working on reuniting hundreds of families. She also investigated a baby trafficking scandal in Georgia that reportedly affected thousands of lives.

It was this story that her biological father had been following on Facebook, not realising that he was a part of it too. She eventually realised that she had been Facebook friends with Gurgen Khorava for three years, and that he was in her friends list.

Tamuna eventually arranged to meet her father in Western Georgia, about 260 kilometres from where she lived in Tbilisi. She later discovered that, unlike the children she covered in her stories—who had been stolen or separated from their parents—her biological mother had willingly given her up.

“He didn't even know my birth mother had been pregnant."

“It was a huge surprise for him,” Tamuna said. In fact, Tamuna's biological parents were not married, and her mother had chosen to hide her pregnancy. She ultimately made arrangements for Tamuna to be adopted after she was born.

This story highlights the immense power and reach of social media. We often see people reconnecting with lost friends and loved ones, and this case is a stark reminder of the good that social media can offer for humanity.

