ChatGPT could soon get ads, says company CFO: Here’s what we know

ChatGPT is a free offering by OpenAI. While there are paid plans available, the basic experience doesn't require you to spend a single penny. However, you know what that means, don't you? It translates to less revenue for the company. As generative AI becomes mainstream, OpenAI is exploring new ways to generate and boost revenue. According to a report by the Financial Times, one of the options being considered is integrating ads into the ChatGPT experience. Interestingly, these advertisements may not be limited to free users. OpenAI might even show ads to paying subscribers. Here's the full scoop.

Also Read: Earthquake in Hyderabad; Know how to set up Google Alerts on your phone

ChatGPT And Ads: What We Know

The information originates from an interview published by the Financial Times. The report states that Sarah Friar, OpenAI's CFO, said the company is considering ad-based revenue models to integrate into ChatGPT. She affirmed that the company aims to be “thoughtful” about this implementation.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The report also highlighted that OpenAI's existing business models are performing well, with the company experiencing significant growth. However, at the same time, Friar, in a contradictory statement, also said that the company is open about building other sources of revenue, it doesn't have “active plans” to integrate ads as of now.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 10 for free: Complete this task to get a full refund - How this deal works

OpenAI Is Reportedly Hiring Advertising Talent From Rivals

Additionally, OpenAI has reportedly been hiring talent from rivals such as Google to support its advertising ambitions. This hiring effort aims to help the company build expertise in this area and further boost its revenue. It goes without saying that more companies are increasingly using advertising as a means to generate revenue.

It is also worth noting that apart from advertising, OpenAI is working on other business models, such as partnering with other tech giants to make its AI accessible on their devices. A prime example is Apple, which is integrating ChatGPT starting with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2. Users will be able to experience ChatGPT seamlessly integrated into Apple's devices, made possible through its collaboration with Apple Intelligence.

That said, it remains to be seen how, when, or if OpenAI will integrate ads into the mix.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here's what we know so far