OnePlus Nord 3 price drops on Amazon; Now available for under 20,000 - How to get this deal

If you have been eyeing the OnePlus Nord 3, now could be the ideal time to buy it, as you can now purchase it for under ₹20,000—a significant price drop of ₹14,000. This offer is part of Amazon's Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, coinciding with the impending launch of the OnePlus Nord 4, the next iteration of the OnePlus Nord 3.

How to Buy the OnePlus Nord 3 for Under ₹ 20,000

Firstly, let us clarify that you don't need to use any card offers to buy it for under ₹20,000, but having one makes the deal even sweeter. This is because the device is listed for ₹19,998 as of writing this.

Now, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, you can get an additional cashback of approximately ₹1,000 after making the purchase. This reduces the net effective price to ₹18,998. This is an amazing price for a phone like the OnePlus Nord 3, if you ask us.

Alternatively, you can also get an instant off of ₹1,500 if you have a DBS Credit Card, and this brings the price to ₹18,498.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. For the optics, you get a 50MP main wide camera (24mm equivalent), an 8MP (112-degree) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.

The display measures 6.74 inches and comes with an FHD+ resolution, making for 450 PPI. It also supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz.To power it all, you have a large 5000 mAh battery cell that can be quickly topped up using OnePlus' 80W SUPERVOOC tech.

As for software, OnePlus Nord 3 launched with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, but it has now been updated to the OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.