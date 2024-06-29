 OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.20000 | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.20000

Check out the specs comparison between OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and Poco X6, to know which smartphone offers more under the price of Rs.20000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 29 2024, 11:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.20000
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6, specs compared. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6: OnePlus recently announced its affordable smartphone, the Nord CE 4 Lite which falls under Rs.20000. However, the smartphone has received some minor upgrades, but it is gaining popularity due to its new design. On the other hand, the smartphone market under Rs.20000 comes with several unique offerings and one of the standout smartphones in the segment is Poco X6. Check out the difference between the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and Poco X6. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6

Display: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite features a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits brightness. The OnePlus smartphone also offers  Aqua Touch technology. For Poco X6, the smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Poco X6 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens.

Also read: OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27


Performance: In terms of performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB  UFS2.2 storage. Whereas, the Poco X6 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor paired with  LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. 


Battery: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is backed by a  5500 mAh battery which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The Poco X6 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that supports  67W Fast charging

Also read: best camera phones under Rs.30,000


Price: Both smartphones come under the price range of Rs,20000. However, there is a Rs.1000 difference. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes at a starting price of Rs.19999 and the Poco X6 is priced at Rs.18999. 

These are some of the major differences in specifications and features which set both of the smartphones apart in the similar price segment. 

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 11:00 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.20000
