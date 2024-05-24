OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: 100W Charging, 6,100mAh battery, and other specs leaked ahead of launch

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, boasting advanced specifications, is anticipated to give a fierce competition in the smartphone arena with its rumoured 100W fast charging and other noteworthy features. Previous whispers hinted at a large 6,100mAh battery, setting high expectations for endurance. Now, fresh leaks shed light on its charging prowess, potentially featuring a swift 100W wired charging capability.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: Specifications (Rumoured)

According to tipster DigitalChatStation via Weibo, the purported OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is set to flaunt a 100W fast charging speed, slightly slower on paper compared to the Ace 2 Pro's 120W charging capacity. OnePlus's SUPERVOOC 100W adapter, known to fill a 5,000mAh cell in around 27 minutes, is the benchmark. However, the Ace 2 Pro's 150W charger could achieve the same in just 17 minutes. Whether OnePlus has devised any charging enhancements to complement the rumoured big battery remains to be seen.

The speculated 6,100mAh battery in the Ace 3 Pro promises extended longevity, potentially delivering a two-day battery life. Details concerning the display indicate a 6.78-inch BOE 8T LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1.6K resolution (2,780 x 1,264), capable of refreshing at up to 120Hz. The device seems to offer more pixels and slightly more screen space, although brightness specifications are yet to be revealed.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is expected to power the device, offering 20 percent greater efficiency than its predecessor. Additionally, the Adreno GPU is rumoured to be 25 percent more potent. Memory specifications remain largely unchanged, with up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB storage.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Rumoured Design

Camera configurations may remain consistent, with a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear trio and a 16MP front camera. Speculations about design enhancements, including a larger heat dissipation area and a textured body, are supported by tipster Smart Pikachu via Weibo. The rear camera module might seamlessly integrate with the side frame, departing from the double-layer splicing seen in the Ace 2 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Expected Launch Timeline

Anticipation mounts for the Ace 3 Pro's launch, with expectations of a China debut in Q3 2024, as per DCS. This timing deviates from earlier rumours, with the Ace 2 Pro launched in August 2023. Whether it will be introduced globally as the OnePlus 12T remains uncertain, given OnePlus's departure from rebranding Ace series phones as T-series models. The last T phone, the OnePlus 10T, debuted in 2022, leaving the global launch strategy for the Ace 3 Pro open to speculation.