OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch set for June 24: Check out specs, features, price and more

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite confirmed to launch on June 24, know what the company revealed about the upcoming smartphone ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 10:44 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will debut with a 5500mAh battery, know more about the smartphone. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has been teasing the Nord CE 4 Lite for the past 2 weeks and now the company has finally revealed an official launch date which is scheduled for June 24, 2024. OnePlus also revealed some of the specifications details of the smartphone which is creating a huge buzz among the fans. The smartphone is expected to get some significant improvements in comparison to its predecessor in terms of battery life and camera. Know what OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will have in store for the users.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch date

OnePlus shared an X post revealing the “Mega Blue” colour variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. With the post, the company also revealed the launch date which is scheduled for June 24, 2024, at 7 PM. The design of the smartphone was also unveiled which showcased a dual camera setup placed under a pill-shaped camera module. The module also features two LED Flashlights.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of specs, OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE 4 Lite will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with OIS. The smartphone will be launched with an Aqua Touch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is going to offer up to 2100nits peak brightness. The company also confirmed that the smartphone will be backed by a 5500mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite expected specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone will likely run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 and it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor which is a rebranded version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. Since the main camera features have already been revealed, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will likely be announced under Rs.20000 since the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced under Rs.25000.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 10:43 IST
