OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs Nord CE 3: How does the new-gen smartphone fare against its predecessor?

Confused between the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord CE 4? Check out the specs comparison to make an informed decision.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 12:39 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs Nord CE 3, know which device is the best in terms of specs, price, features, and more. (OnePlus)

OnePlus announced the new Nord CE4 yesterday in the mid-range segment. The new generation of the Nord CE series was introduced with several upgrades when compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 3. However, to help you make an informed decision, we have created a comprehensive comparison of the specifications which will allow you to differentiate what is new in the latest device. From features to prices, know which smartphone is value for money, OnePlus Nord CE4 or the Nord CE3.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs Nord CE 3

  1. Display: In terms of display, both devices feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers Aqua Touch support. 
  2. Camera: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera set-up which sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Nord CE 3 comes with a triple camera set-up which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX890, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, both smartphones feature a 16MP selfie camera. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India

3. Performance: For performance and gaming, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 720 GPU. On the other hand, the Nord CE 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. However, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and the Nord CE 3 comes with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

4. Battery: In this segment, the Nord CE 4 has received a major upgrade with a 5500mAh battery and the Nord CE 3 comes with a 5000mAh battery. Additionally, the latest model supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging and the Nord CE 3 supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging,

Also read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024

5. Software: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 and the Nord CE 3 runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

6. Price: Both the Nord CE devices are available at a starting price of Rs.24999. 

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:39 IST
