OnePlus Open 2 launch date in 2025: What to expect

OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 to make debut in Q1 of 2025, without any expected delay, here’s what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 11:35 IST
OnePlus Open 2 launch date in 2025: What to expect
OnePlus Open 2 to launch in 2025, know what’s coming ahead of the launch. (OnePlus)

In the coming months, we are going to witness several new smartphone innovations from top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. While we wait for the launch of the flagship OnePlus 13 series, rumours mills surrounding the OnePlus foldable have been flooding our feed with new leaks. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing news regarding the delay in the launch of the OnePlus Open 2. Many leaks suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 could launch in the second half of 2025, however, this new information contradicts the previous claims. Know when OnePlus could launch its new-generation foldable model. 

OnePlus Open 2 launch date

OnePlus Open made its global debut in 2023, making it one of the most popular foldable smartphones in the industry. Now, it has been over a year since we have been waiting for the second generation OnePlus Open. As we head towards 2025, more information about the new model has been making rounds, giving us a glimpse into what OnePlus has planned for 2025. According to the Android Headlines report, the OnePlus Open 2 will likely make its global debut in Q1 of 2025.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Recently, Oppo's Product Manager confirmed that the Oppo Find N5 which is the China variant of the OnePlus Open 2 will be launched before the Oppo Find X8 Ultra which is slated to launch in Q1 of 2025. Therefore, we may get to flagship models by Oppo and OnePlus at the beginning of the year. 

Earlier, the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 were launched back to back, therefore, we expect the launch of their successor may occur in a similar way. While both of these devices were quite identical in specifications, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with some crucial upgrades in terms of design and features. Reportedly, the new OnePlus foldable will be slimmer and more lightweight than its predecessor, offering a more refined look and feel. 

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance, and it may also get an upgraded camera setup which may compete with other foldables in the market.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 11:35 IST
