 OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27 | Mobile News

OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27

OnePlus is preparing to launch new devices on June 27, including the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and a new smartwatch, possibly named OnePlus Watch 2R globally.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2024, 13:11 IST
OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27
OnePlus will launch several new devices, including the OnePlus Watch 2R, on June 27 in China. (oneplus)

OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch event in China on June 27, where it plans to unveil a range of new devices. Among them are the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a high-performance phone, and the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet, both expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds and a new smartwatch.

New Smartwatch: Watch 2R or Watch 3?

While in China it will be branded as the OnePlus Watch 2, rumours suggest its global variant might be called the OnePlus Watch 3. Recent leaks, however, hint that globally it could debut as the OnePlus Watch 2R, extending the existing series.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,998
Buy now
7% OFF
OnePlus Open
  • Emerald Dusk
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹139,999₹149,999
Buy now
20% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
  • Pastel Lime
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹24,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Possible Reason for Watch 2R Naming

tweet from reliable leaker Max Jambor mentioned the name "OnePlus Watch 2R," but provided no further details. It's likely this could be the finalised global name for OnePlus' upcoming smartwatch.

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 2 globally, excluding China. Given the short timeframe since its release, the next iteration is unlikely to be named OnePlus Watch 3. Instead, globally it may adopt the OnePlus Watch 2R moniker, while being labelled OnePlus Watch 2 in China.

Also read: Apple used this iPhone app to record its events, and now it's available for a few Android phones - All details

Watch 2R Specs and Potential Positioning

Certification details from China's TENAA agency revealed specifications like a 500mAh battery and LTE support, but other specifics remain undisclosed. While the current OnePlus Watch 2 bears the model number OPWWE231, the upcoming variant is marked as OPWWE234, suggesting it's an evolution rather than a complete redesign.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

OnePlus typically uses the letter "R" to denote more affordable versions of its flagship offerings, such as the OnePlus 12 and its affordable counterpart, the OnePlus 12R. Similarly, the OnePlus Watch 2R could be positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the OnePlus Watch 2, continuing OnePlus' trend of offering diversified product lines.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 13:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule

GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft.
GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI

GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 file size speculations: Fans predict between 200 GB and 750 GB ahead of 2025 release
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets