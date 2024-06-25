OnePlus to announce new Watch 2R, Ace 3 Pro, Pad Pro, and Buds 3 on June 27
OnePlus is preparing to launch new devices on June 27, including the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and a new smartwatch, possibly named OnePlus Watch 2R globally.
OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch event in China on June 27, where it plans to unveil a range of new devices. Among them are the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a high-performance phone, and the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet, both expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds and a new smartwatch.
New Smartwatch: Watch 2R or Watch 3?
While in China it will be branded as the OnePlus Watch 2, rumours suggest its global variant might be called the OnePlus Watch 3. Recent leaks, however, hint that globally it could debut as the OnePlus Watch 2R, extending the existing series.
Possible Reason for Watch 2R Naming
A tweet from reliable leaker Max Jambor mentioned the name "OnePlus Watch 2R," but provided no further details. It's likely this could be the finalised global name for OnePlus' upcoming smartwatch.
Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 2 globally, excluding China. Given the short timeframe since its release, the next iteration is unlikely to be named OnePlus Watch 3. Instead, globally it may adopt the OnePlus Watch 2R moniker, while being labelled OnePlus Watch 2 in China.
Watch 2R Specs and Potential Positioning
Certification details from China's TENAA agency revealed specifications like a 500mAh battery and LTE support, but other specifics remain undisclosed. While the current OnePlus Watch 2 bears the model number OPWWE231, the upcoming variant is marked as OPWWE234, suggesting it's an evolution rather than a complete redesign.
OnePlus typically uses the letter "R" to denote more affordable versions of its flagship offerings, such as the OnePlus 12 and its affordable counterpart, the OnePlus 12R. Similarly, the OnePlus Watch 2R could be positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the OnePlus Watch 2, continuing OnePlus' trend of offering diversified product lines.
