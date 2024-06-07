Oppo F27 Pro Series launching in India on June 13-Check out specs, features, more

Oppo has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone series, the Oppo F27 Pro, in the Indian market on June 13. The series will include two models: the Oppo F27 Pro and the F27 Pro+.

Design & Display

The Oppo F27 Pro+ design closely resembles the Chinese Oppo A3 Pro, featuring a vegan leather back and a circular camera island. The front of the phone will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key Features

A standout feature of the Oppo F27 Pro series is its ruggedness. These devices are set to be the first in India with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. This rating indicates the highest level of protection against solids and liquids, ensuring functionality in harsh conditions. Additionally, the front will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, known for its durability against drops.

Performance

The Oppo F27 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, featuring two Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The device will include LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Benchmark tests suggest strong performance, with scores of 545,000 points on AnTuTu and 886 single-core and 2305 multi-core points on Geekbench 6, indicating smooth operation for everyday tasks.

Camera and Battery

In terms of optics, the F27 Pro+ will likely feature a 64 MP main camera with an ƒ/1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP portrait lens. The front camera is expected to be an 8 MP shooter. The phone will offer various modes, including portrait, night scene, and slow motion. The device is anticipated to house a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and additional features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Oppo F27 Pro series, while not revolutionary in specifications, stands out for its design and durability. For those seeking a mid-range smartphone with premium aesthetics and robust protection, the Oppo F27 Pro series is worth considering.

