OPPO Find N5 battery and other key features surfaced online ahead of February 20th launch - Details

The OPPO Find N5, expected to redefine foldable smartphones, has generated significant buzz with its upcoming February 20th release. This new device will be the first foldable to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a major upgrade in performance for foldable devices. As the launch approaches, more details about the OPPO Find N5 are being revealed, including its design and key specifications. The smartphone has recently been listed on China's TENAA certification site, offering a closer look at what to expect from this highly anticipated foldable.

OPPO Find N5 Appears on TENAA

The model number associated with the OPPO Find N5 on TENAA is PKH110, while its satellite version carries the number PKH120. The TENAA listing provides comprehensive information about the device's features, confirming many of the rumors that had been circulating. According to the specifications, the OPPO Find N5 will boast a 6.62-inch cover display with a resolution of 1140 x 2616 pixels and an 8.12-inch outer display with a resolution of 2480 x 2248 pixels. Both screens will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.

OPPO Find N5: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find N5 is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 7-core processor with a peak clock speed of 4.1GHz, designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device also features an 8MP selfie camera on both the inner and outer displays.

The foldable will be powered by a 5,600mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO claims the Find N5 will be the slimmest foldable on the market, measuring just 160.87 x 74.42 x 8.95mm when folded and weighing 229g, lighter than its predecessors. It will run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

Additionally, the OPPO Find N5 will feature an Alert Slider, water resistance with ratings of IP6X, IPX8, and IPX9, and a first-of-its-kind 3D printed titanium alloy hinge. It will come in several colour variants, including Jade White, Satin Black, and Twilight Purple.

While the OPPO Find N5 was originally expected to launch globally and in India as the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus has now confirmed it will delay its foldable launch until next year.