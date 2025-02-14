OPPO Find N5 battery and other key features surfaced online ahead of February 20th launch - Details

OPPO Find N5, set to launch on February 20, has surfaced on TENAA with key specifications, including its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, cameras, and battery details have been revealed.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 15:58 IST
Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features
OPPO Find N5
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a premium build with a four-sided curved glass design and a fingerprint-resistant frosted rear. The sleek, curved edges and minimal camera module enhance its modern aesthetics, although the top-heavy feel and slight imbalance due to the camera module might require some adjustment during use. (Ayushmann Chawla)
2/5 The phone stands out with a sophisticated camera system featuring four 50MP sensors, including wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. Hasselblad collaboration elevates portrait photography, while AI-enhanced zoom and macro modes ensure versatile performance across lighting conditions. The Quick Button offers innovative camera control. (Ayushmann Chawla)
3/5 Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, the device handles demanding tasks like gaming and 4K video recording effortlessly. Its AI-driven features are mostly cloud-based, providing impressive performance with minimal thermal throttling, even during resource-intensive activities. (Ayushmann Chawla)
4/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, incorporating AI tools for productivity, including summarising audio recordings and document management. Unique features such as the Quick Button and AI-powered photo editing tools add functionality, though some features, like the AI eraser, need refinement. (Ayushmann Chawla)
5/5 Equipped with a robust 5,910mAh battery, the Oppo Find X8 Pro offers over a day of usage with moderate use. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with a proprietary charger, making it convenient for quick top-ups while ensuring impressive battery life. (Ayushmann Chawla)
OPPO Find N5
The specifications and other key details of the OPPO Find N5 foldable smartphone have leaked online ahead of its launch. (Oppo)

The OPPO Find N5, expected to redefine foldable smartphones, has generated significant buzz with its upcoming February 20th release. This new device will be the first foldable to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a major upgrade in performance for foldable devices. As the launch approaches, more details about the OPPO Find N5 are being revealed, including its design and key specifications. The smartphone has recently been listed on China's TENAA certification site, offering a closer look at what to expect from this highly anticipated foldable.

OPPO Find N5 Appears on TENAA

The model number associated with the OPPO Find N5 on TENAA is PKH110, while its satellite version carries the number PKH120. The TENAA listing provides comprehensive information about the device's features, confirming many of the rumors that had been circulating. According to the specifications, the OPPO Find N5 will boast a 6.62-inch cover display with a resolution of 1140 x 2616 pixels and an 8.12-inch outer display with a resolution of 2480 x 2248 pixels. Both screens will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

OPPO Find N5: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find N5 is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 7-core processor with a peak clock speed of 4.1GHz, designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device also features an 8MP selfie camera on both the inner and outer displays.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G appears on Google Play Console ahead of launch; India launch imminent

The foldable will be powered by a 5,600mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO claims the Find N5 will be the slimmest foldable on the market, measuring just 160.87 x 74.42 x 8.95mm when folded and weighing 229g, lighter than its predecessors. It will run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

Also read: OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…

Additionally, the OPPO Find N5 will feature an Alert Slider, water resistance with ratings of IP6X, IPX8, and IPX9, and a first-of-its-kind 3D printed titanium alloy hinge. It will come in several colour variants, including Jade White, Satin Black, and Twilight Purple.

While the OPPO Find N5 was originally expected to launch globally and in India as the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus has now confirmed it will delay its foldable launch until next year.

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:58 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets